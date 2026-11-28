Chris Getz knew the White Sox needed outside help if they wanted to keep the vibes from the 2026 season going in 2027. To his credit, he has made good on that promise.

Right-handed starting pitcher Dustin May and outfielder Tyrone Taylor have been Getz's most prominent additions so far. Both are expected to make contributions to the big-league team whenever baseball resumes.

Getz also has made a prominent signing to bolster the Sox's minor-league system. Shortstop Eduardo Garcia once was a top-10 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers' system but has yet to crack the bigs as he enters his age-24 season. He reached Triple-A in 2026, during which he slashed .214/.301/.317 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases.

Garcia will need to get those slash numbers up if he wants to make the majors. But the fact that he's spent his entire career in the defending World Series champions' organization and is now coming to one that has recently developed one young player after another should bode well for him. If he had to leave the Brewers, the Sox would be a good next stop for him.

There's a down for every up, though. In this case, it's not focusing on players who most likely will soon be worth more money than they've been earning.

The most prominent example of this is probably All-Star third baseman Miguel Vargas, who will be arbitration-eligible for the first time in 2027. He remains under team control through 2029, so it's not like Getz has to offer him a contract extension before a potential lockout begins in the next few days.

Vargas doesn't seem bothered by the lack of a contract extension either, as he indicated that he hasn't discussed the matter with the team. He doesn't want the issue to distract from anything either, and he has great optimism for what lies ahead with the organization.

But the fan base undoubtedly is anxious about this, if for no other reason than the organization does not have a strong history of paying to keep its high-end talent. The closer a prominent player gets to slipping away from team control, the more nervous fans get that that player either will be traded for lesser value or allowed to walk. Either path understandably does not tend to go over well.

It's great that Getz is looking outside the organization to get to the next level. But maybe he should keep an eye on players he currently has and could be priced out if he waits too long.