3 Underrated Free Agents the White Sox Should Target This Winter

After a successful season, the Chicago White Sox have an important offseason ahead of them. The White Sox need starting pitching and a backup catcher. Starting pitching is clearly the biggest need, but the White Sox can't overlook the other holes on the roster.

In an offseason where everyone will be watching where top starter Tarik Skubal goes, it's easy to ignore some minor free agents who could have a big impact on a new team. With that in mind, here are some under-the-radar free agents the White Sox should look to sign in the coming months.

Kris Bubic

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) reacts after being relieved during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kris Bubic has dealt with injuries throughout his career. It could lead to him getting less in his first foray into free agency. The Kansas City Royals selected Bubic in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stanford University. He debuted in 2020, and the left-hander struggled in his first three seasons.

Injuries would start to get the best of him, and he pitched in just 50 games over the next three seasons due to Tommy John surgery recovery. In 2025, he made the All-Star team with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts. Going into the 2026 season, the expectations were high for the Royals starter. However, arm injuries would once again derail his season. He made just nine starts for Kansas City, recording a 4.11 ERA before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Carlos Durán.

Due to the Dodgers' pitching depth, Bubic didn't get much run when he returned from injury. In five games (4.2 innings), Bubic allowed no runs. In two playoff games, he allowed two runs. Bubic could compete for a Sean Newcomb-type role on the White Sox, becoming either a back-end starter or a bulk reliever in low- or high-leverage situations.

Michael Soroka

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox fans may laugh at this suggestion based on his 2024 season with Chicago. However, Michael Soroka was once a very promising pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, finishing runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year in 2019. Injuries ruined his early years, and he played in just 10 games from 2020 to 2023. With Chicago in 2024, he was 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA.

However, Soroka seems to have figured things out, at least temporarily. After signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026, Soroka recorded a 3.41 ERA in 22 games with 114 strikeouts and just 29 walks in 116 innings. He could be a mid-rotation starter who might be able to become the second starter behind Sean Burke.

James McCann

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) hits a single during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While White Sox fans don't remember Soroka fondly, the team could bring back a fan favorite. James McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019. Despite playing just two seasons with Chicago, McCann quickly became popular on the South Side with his ability to command a pitching staff and his defense. In his last two seasons with Arizona, he has functioned as a backup to Gabriel Moreno, but seems to have found the fountain of youth, slashing .272/.317/.444 with 12 home runs in 93 games.

The White Sox need a backup catcher amid uncertainty with Edgar Quero, Drew Romo, Jake Rogers, and others throughout the 2026 season. White Sox fans saw the turnaround former starter Lucas Giolito had with McCann. The age-37 catcher could help young catcher Kyle Teel handle the pitching staff better, while being a veteran voice in the locker room.