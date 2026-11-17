The Chicago White Sox and the rest of the league are on the brink of entering an uncertain chapter in the baseball history books. With the upcoming lockout, teams will have to traverse the offseason much differently than they normally would.

The Rule 5 Draft is a staple of the offseason that always occurs in December. However, the lockout will begin on Dec. 1, leaving the draft's date uncertain. It could occur after the lockout is resolved (whenever that may be), or it might not happen at all. One certain thing is that the deadline for protecting players from an expected Rule 5 Draft is Nov. 17 at 5 PM CT. The White Sox have one 40-man roster spot available, but can make more openings if they decide more than one prospect is worth protecting.

There are six notable prospects in the White Sox organization who are Rule 5 eligible. Let's get to know them!

William Bergolla (No. 9), INF

This is the one slam dunk among the eligible prospects. William Bergolla is a top-10 prospect in the White Sox organization and was acquired in the Tanner Banks trade.

Bergolla is a contact machine, hitting nearly .300 in his professional career. However, the power has simply not been there. In his minor league career, he has slashed .296/.363/.352 with just one home run. In addition to his contact skills, he brings speed to the basepaths (40 stolen bases in 2025) and a good arm and fielding tool.

He likely would've made it to the major league roster at some point during the 2026 season. However, a leg injury limited him to just 10 Triple-A games. It would be an absolute shock if Bergolla isn't protected.

Mathias LaCombe (No. 17), RHP

We've mentioned Mathias LaCombe before as an up-and-coming prospect in the organization. The French-born pitcher was drafted in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, bringing an above-average arsenal with shaky control.

While he recorded a 4.20 ERA in 2026, he gave up just three runs in his last 10 minor league games and earned an invitation to the Arizona Fall League. Whether the White Sox will protect him feels like a true toss-up.

Ryan Burrowes (No. 22), INF/OF

The White Sox signed Ryan Burrowes out of Panama in 2022. Since then, he has slashed .250/.348/.354 with 23 home runs, including 11 home runs in 2026.

The age-22 prospect has great speed on the basepaths (45+ stolen bases in each of the last two seasons) and is a solid defender at multiple positions. He could fill a super utility role down the line for a major league team, but he is still in Double-A.

Alexander Albertus (No. 27), 3B/1B

Alexander Albertus was signed out of Aruba in 2022 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He would come over to the White Sox in the same trade that acquired star third baseman Miguel Vargas.

Unfortunately, injuries have prevailed in Albertus' career, playing just 233 professional games since 2022. However, he played 89 games in 2026, slashing .273/.389/.407 with six home runs. He possesses solid on-base ability and a solid arm, but Albertus needs work on his other tools.

Ryan Galanie (NR), 1B/3B

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Ryan Galanie against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox selected Ryan Galanie in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wofford College. Galanie has slashed .274/.348/.454 with 50 home runs in 375 professional games.

He had a breakout year in 2026 with 20 home runs between Birmingham and Charlotte. While he was once thought of as a starter at first base, the White Sox no longer have a need at the position with Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami.

Jaden Woods (NR), LHP

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Jaden Woods in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia. Woods was part of the return that sent Brandon Eisert and Jacob Gonzalez to Pittsburgh.

In 18 games in Charlotte, Woods recorded a 2.96 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. While he is a relief pitcher, you can never have too many, so if the White Sox have an extra spot, Woods may be worth protecting.