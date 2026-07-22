Aroldis Chapman Rumor Shows White Sox Are Ready to Swing Big at Trade Deadline

The door has opened for the Chicago White Sox, and they appear ready to run right through it.

No one expected the South Side squad to be a legitimate part of the AL Playoff race this season. Did most project some level of improvement? Sure. They had a strong second half of the 2025 campaign and a long list of touted prospects ready for a taste of big-league action. Most at least assumed that a step in the right direction was on the horizon.

But a 53-47 record and a real shot at the top spot in the AL Central? That was too large a leap for anyone to make, especially after having the single-worst season in modern baseball history only two years prior.

Nevertheless, to the credit of GM Chris Getz, manager Will Venable, and the Sox' impressive group of youngsters, Chicago has turned things around faster than anyone thought possible. And the postseason-hungry franchise apparently isn't going to let those efforts go to waste. They are ready to make impactful moves at the upcoming MLB trade deadline to strengthen their position in a tight American League.

In fact, longtime Chicago sports journalist George Ofman reported on Wednesday night that the White Sox nearly acquired one of the best closers in baseball. They reportedly had their sights set on Aroldis Chapman, and Ofman says they were "extremely close" to getting a deal done prior to Boston's 14-game winning streak.

James Fox of Future Sox elaborated on the report, stating that the Sox would have planned to take on the remainder of Chapman's deal in the trade. He is owed $13.0 million this season, with a conditional option for the 2027 campaign that would guarantee him another $13.0 million. As of now, this option is very likely to be exercised.

When we consider Chapman's payday and pedigree, there is no question this would be a significant move for the White Sox. This is particularly true when we factor in that they just spent big on Seranthony Dominguez in free agency. They signed the former Blue Jays closer to a multi-year deal worth $20.0 million.

To be clear, Dominguez has struggled since arriving with the White Sox. He has certainly given the organization reason to consider other options that would allow them to move him more permanently to a late-reliever role. Still, the fact that they do have him in the mix and were still expressing interest in Chapman says a lot about how aggressive Getz is willing to be.

Now, it does feel worth mentioning that Chris Cotillo of Mass Live stated that his source shut down this Chapman-Sox rumor. But ... the smoke is still hard to ignore! ESPN's Jeff Passan and Buster Olney also confirmed that the Sox are very much a team to watch closely in their recent intel article. Both included the Sox on their short list of franchises that are expected to be among the most active in baseball.

In other words ... buckle up, South Siders!

Everyone On the Table for the White Sox?

Apr 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz speaks before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Once again, if the White Sox were in real conversations with the Red Sox about Aroldis Chapman, who's to say they aren't targeting some of the other most popular names on the market?

Mason Miller has been mentioned repeatedly around the league. He has a 0.86 ERA in his 41.2 innings of work and is a perfect 25 for 25 in save situations. There isn't a better bullpen arm in baseball right now, which is why many contenders likely wouldn't be able or willing to reach the Padres' asking price. But are the Sox included on that list?

The Sox are stuffed with high-upside prospects, especially in the infield. Not only might their winning ways make some of those players more expendable, but the same could be the case for drafting Roch Cholowsky and Landon Thome in the 2026 MLB Draft. From Caleb Bonemor to Billy Carlson to William Bergolla Jr., the Sox have several intriguing position players to dangle in the market.

With that said, the Sox may want to put their best assets on the table for a starting arm. Their rotation has been pretty up and down throughout the year. Many expect them to bolster this department, looking specifically at improving the rotation spots of Noah Schultz and Erick Fedde. As exciting as the former rookie has been, he's struggled with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts. A move back down to Triple-A might be smart.

Some of the top starters on the market include Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, Reid Detmers, Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, and Jose Soriano. All things considered, it felt like the Sox would likely end up with one of the lesser-known names on that list. But are we sure that's the case now?

At the end of the day, everything is starting to feel in play for the White Sox. Some might advocate against it as they look to build toward sustained success. However, windows come and go fast in baseball. The Sox see an opportunity to end their painful rebuild and rejoin the competitive mix. It would be hard to fault them for pursuing that.