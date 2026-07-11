Instant Reaction: White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky at No. 1 in 2026 MLB Draft

After months of speculation about who the Chicago White Sox would take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, we finally have an answer.

The White Sox have taken former UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the first overall pick, ending months of debate.

The first name called, the next name to know: Roch Cholowsky pic.twitter.com/j3N2WO1d2w — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2026

Earlier this week, it was reported to be a three-way coin flip for the No. 1 pick between Cholowsky, Grady Emerson, and Vahn Lackey. But the White Sox have gone with the highly-touted college shortstop.

So, what are the White Sox getting with Cholowsky?

What the Sox are Getting in Roch Cholowsky

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cholowsky was the presumed No. 1 pick for months after a breakout sophomore season at UCLA. He would hit 23 home runs that year with a .353 average and 1.190 OPS in 66 games. This was a huge jump from his freshman season, where he hit only eight home runs with an .899 OPS.

Cholowsky possesses great raw power and hitting tools, but his best tool might be his defense. While he may not possess the speed to get to every ball, his range allows for him to get to most balls. He also has an above-average arm for a shortstop.

All of this had Cholowsky being compared early in the draft process to former Colorado Rockies great Troy Tulowitzki as the best all-around college shortstop in years.

As a right-handed hitter, the White Sox are immediately getting a platoon boost to the lineup. But with this comes questions of how an already crowded infield will function.

Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, Caleb Bonemer, and Billy Carlson could all be displaced from the left side of the infield because of this selection. Of course, Cholowsky will still have plenty to prove in the farm system before the organization truly starts to worry about that. But it would not be surprising if Cholowsky sees a faster rise than most, especially after staying in college for as long as he did.

Could It Have Been the Wrong Pick?

While Roch Cholowsky didn't necessarily have a bad junior year, his numbers went down across the board. He would slash .320/.452/.636, causing his OPS to drop over 100 points. While his power output (21 home runs) remained nearly the same, Cholowsky neither improved nor stayed consistent in his junior year.

Especially towards the end of the season, his production would take a nosedive during the Big 12 Tournament and College World Series Regionals. He would fail to get his team to Omaha as No. 1 UCLA would fall in the regionals.

Hitting with an aluminum bat, Cholowsky has been rumored to need a swing change, which may not be something White Sox fans will want to hear. When hitting with a wooden bat after his freshman season in the Cape Cod League, Cholowksy slashed .218/.338/.327 with just one home run, showing his necessary change in swing.

Will this be the right pick? Only time will tell. But one thing is for certain: This was the most important draft decision in decades for the White Sox. It could either lead them out of their rebuild or sink their future chances of contention altogether.