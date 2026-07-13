Is This the Best Value Pick for the White Sox From Their MLB Draft?

There was much fanfare when the Chicago White Sox selected UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the first overall pick of the MLB Draft. And while Cholowsky will make waves in the MLB, another player drafted by the White Sox should be considered their best value pick.

No, it wasn't Landon Thome or Cole Prosek. Instead, Joey Volchko could turn out to be more valuable than any pick in this White Sox class, specifically when we consider what he did to finish his career.

Volchko was the White Sox's third-round selection (No. 77 overall) and fourth pick. He comes out of the University of Georgia, and he has a very interesting prospect profile.

What Does Joey Volchko Offer the White Sox?

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Georgia Bulldogs starting pitcher Joey Volchko (37) throws against the Texas Longhorns during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He reportedly had one of the most electric arms in the 2023 high school class, drawing comparisons to a young Noah Syndergaard.

Volchko started at Stanford, but transferred to Georgia after his sophomore year. With Stanford, Volchko struggled with a 5.89 ERA in two years with the Cardinals.

Volchko always had the talent. However, when he got to Georgia, something clicked. Volchko would go 11-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 95.1 innings. His last game likely got him higher on draft boards, as he threw a 15-strikeout complete game against Texas in the College World Series.

Volchko has a mid-90's fastball that can touch 101 mph, though it can be very hittable at times. His best pitch is his slider in the upper-80's that has a great sweeping motion.

#WhiteSox 3rd Round Pick (No. 77) is RHP Joey Volchko.



Collegiate arm out of Georgia. Fastball touches 101 mph with ridiculous spin rates.



11-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 2026. The control is a concern. Maybe a future reliever. pic.twitter.com/EVRAZBHEAX — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) July 11, 2026

His durable frame (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) and athleticism give him the upside to be one of the best pitchers in this draft. However, he needs to get command first. While he struck out 228 batters in 208.1 collegiate innings, he walked 118 batters. That is a 5.1 BB/9, which would not play well in the majors.

Volchko definitely has the stuff to be a major league reliever, but he will likely have to work closely with the White Sox's director of pitching, Brian Bannister.

The Chicago #WhiteSox select Georgia RHP Joey Volchko with the No. 77 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/dJGm2vT67M — FutureSox (@FutureSox) July 11, 2026

The White Sox's back end of the bullpen is likely set for the rest of the year. With the emergence of Grant Taylor and Bryan Hudson, the eighth and ninth-inning roles will likely be set for the future, as well.

Neither is scheduled to hit free agency until the 2030's. However, with Seranthony Dominguez's struggles as a big-ticket closer, the White Sox need more back-end arms.

We've seen pitchers with great stuff be fast-tracked through the minors. Could Volchko be an impact reliever in the very near future? If he can work on his command, it's definitely possible with his raw stuff.