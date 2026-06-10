Braden Montgomery's Reaction to His White Sox Walk-Off Makes It That Much Better

Did anyone check if the South Side of Chicago registered a small earthquake on Tuesday night?

The vibes at Rate Field are the best they have been in years. One of baseball's worst franchises over the last decade, the organization has used a young and vibrant roster to move four games over .500. They are currently within just a half-game of the top spot in the AL Central. And, if the season ended today, they would own one of three Wild Card spots.

Of course, rookie Munetaka Murakami has made the most noise for this squad. The Japanese slugger has been one of the top power hitters in baseball this season. Noah Schultz has also put together a strong Year 1 after being called up in May, while Sam Antonacci has settled in nicely to his lead-off role over the last month. To be clear, both Murakami and Schultz have hit the IL in recent weeks. But this has only given the Sox another chance to prove how deep their farm system really is.

Infielder Jacob Gonzalez has come up and hit .333 in eight games. He had the fifth RBI of his career in the Sox' win last night. Nevertheless, we all know it was Braden Montgomery who stole the show , as he smashed a walk-off two-run homer in his MLB debut

Montgomery entered the year as the Sox' top prospect, quickly earning a promotion from Double-A to Triple-A. Not skipping a beat with the Knights, the Sox finally decided to give him a go this week. And he immediately rewarded them. As if recording an RBI for your first MLB hit wasn't exciting enough for fans in attendance, Montgomery's 10th-inning smash created the best moment at Rate Field in a long time.

To no surprise, Montgomery was left in awe ...

"I still don't know what to say. That was unreal ... I hit it, [and] I thought it would at least get over his head, so I was excited that at least we didn't lose. That left me speechless," Montgomery told reporters (h/t CHSN). "It was just surreal. I couldn't even hear anything. Obviously, I was told the crowd was pretty loud."

The smile wouldn't leave Montgomery's face in the clubhouse after the big win. He was still drenched from the celebration at home plate, and he put it best when saying, "[I] put a good swing on it, and the rest is history."

How can you not get emotional about baseball?

"Put a good swing on it, and the rest is history."



Braden Montgomery is just all smiles: pic.twitter.com/ByJ5BN0q4D — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 10, 2026

Braden Montgomery DOES Make History

Jun 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery (24), center, celebrates with teammates after his walk off two run home run during the tenth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Braden Montgomery was absolutely right, the rest really is history!

MLB's Sarah Lang was quick to note on social media that the White Sox youngster is only the fifth player in league history to hit a walk-off bomb in his debut. He joins an exclusive list that includes Carlos Perez (2015), Miguel Cabrera (2003), Josh Bard (2002), and Billy Parker (1971). Just Baseball also noted that he joins Cabrera as the only rookie to do it in extra innings over the last 50 years.

If Game 1 is any indication, there is plenty more history ahead for Montgomery. Does that mean White Sox fans should expect any in the coming weeks? Not necessarily. A move to the major leagues always comes with an adjustment. But Montgomery was the key piece of the Garrett Crochet trade for a reason. He moved from High-A ball to the majors in just over a year for a reason. Montgomery has star potential, and Tuesday night was just a glimpse of what he can bring to this franchise.