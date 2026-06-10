The Chicago White Sox won the first game of the series against the Atlanta Braves in walk-off fashion, 6-5. And they had rookie Braden Montgomery to thank for that.

The outfielder made his MLB debut, bursting onto the scene with a performance that fans at The Rate will remember for a long time. Before the Sox continue a big series against the Atlanta Braves and face former franchise ace Chris Sale on Wednesday, let's go over the exciting victory.

Braden Montgomery's Huge Debut

Most players go their entire career without a walk-off home run. Montgomery just did that in his first career game – only the fifth time that's happened in MLB history

Do or die, two outs, bottom of the 10th, Montgomery launched a changeup by Braves closer Raisel Iglesias into the opposite field bullpen for the emphatic win. Montgomery went 2-for-5 overall with three runs driven in, including the walk-off two-run home run in extra innings.

In one night, Braden Montgomery made his MLB debut and collected his:

- first hit

- first RBI

- first home run

- first walk-off

- first walk-off home run pic.twitter.com/22TxG9k1v0 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

When you see how great a season Iglesias was having prior to this, it only makes it that much more special. In 20 games, Iglesias had 13 saves and a 0.87 ERA. And guess what? He hadn't given up a home run this season before that fateful changeup.

This is just the epitome of 2026 White Sox baseball. They continue to find ways to win despite the odds being against them and are becoming one of the most surprising teams in the league. Now, the Sox are just 0.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central

These boys just don't quit! And the fans also can't get enough. The crowd reaction after Montgomery's big moment will even give Cubs fans goosebumps ...

This place is up for grabs pic.twitter.com/Ovj9T5GGvJ — Montgomery On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 10, 2026

Another Rookie Has a Big Game!

First baseman Jacob Gonzalez hit cleanup today. While I thought that wasn't the smartest decision by the White Sox to put a rookie in that situation, he made me eat my words.

Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a walk and a key game-tying run driven in. He has continued to hit in first baseman Munetaka Murakami's absence, with a .333/.429/.458 slash line. This is going to make a tough decision even tougher when Murakami inevitably returns.

Mistakes Nearly Cost the White Sox the Comeback

Fans should never forget how the White Sox overcame mistake after mistake to win this one.

A missed catch by right-hander Erick Fedde on an easy double play to end the third inning cost the White Sox a run that made it a 4-0 game. The Sox managed to come back thanks to a two-run Miguel Vargas home run and, of course, Montgomery and Gonzalez.

But before the comeback started, the Sox stranded a lot of runners due to poorly-executed bunting. A safety squeeze was called two separate times, and both times the Sox failed to score the run.

These are mistakes the Sox can't afford to make against the best team in baseball currently, especially against Sale on Wednesday night. For now, though, this young team has another reason to celebrate. There may not be any organization in baseball getting better play from their rookies.