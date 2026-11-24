While the White Sox look to improve on the field, they've been on a quest for a new stadium, too. However, their most recent preferred site for that stadium is suddenly no longer in the running.

Amtrak has decided against moving its shop operations from its 14th Street location to an idle Union Pacific rail yard in Bridgeport after the Federal Railroad Administration yanked the funding for the project. The FRA also prohibited Amtrak from both selling the 14th Street property and acquiring the Bridgeport yard.

This effectively kills White Sox owner-in-waiting Justin Ishbia's plans not only to build the rail yard at Canal Street but also redevelop land on what would have been the former Amtrak site. That site seemingly would have included a new Sox ballpark on the Chicago River, with home run balls maybe even having a possibility of landing in the river.

On one hand, this is a victory for the people of Bridgeport. The residents made it clear that the new rail yard would have been a major disruption to daily neighborhood life, and some businesses even had signs in their windows protesting the possibility. Now, they can move forward without this hovering over them. They deserve to live their lives in peace without feeling they need to move elsewhere to get that peace.

On the other hand, this is the latest setback for the Sox, as they now will need to consider another location for a new stadium. The 78, where they even set up a layout for the theoretical ballpark's field, now has the Chicago Fire building their own stadium on the site. It's very unlikely another stadium will fit on whatever space is left. Even if it does, the city might not go for it.

The clock is ticking on the Sox to make a decision about where they'll play during the next decade and beyond, as their current lease at Rate Field runs only through the 2029 season. All we know for certain is that they aren't leaving the Chicago market, as Ishbia has given no indications of a move despite old reports of Jerry Reinsdorf talking to Nashville officials.

Since Ishbia does not have majority control of the Sox right now, he can focus more energy on where the Sox might build next. That genie of a new ballpark is not going back in the bottle unless he decides to make extensive renovations to Rate Field. Nothing should be ruled out as long as this situation remains fluid, and it could be fluid for quite some time.