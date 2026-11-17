In a year full of iconic franchise moments, the Chicago White Sox have another.

Silver Slugger Award winners were officially revealed on Tuesday night, and White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth heard his name called. He is now the first second baseman in franchise history to take him the award.

Chase Meidroth is the first second baseman in franchise history to win the Silver Slugger Award! pic.twitter.com/6LNxwp7h93 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 17, 2026

Of course, the Silver Slugger is given out to the best hitter at each position in both the National and American Leagues. The White Sox came into the day with the most finalists of any team in the league, as Meidroth, Miguel Vargas, Tristan Peters, and Sam Antonacci were all in the running to take home some hardware.

Meidroth is the only one of the four to earn the honor, and he is the first White Sox player to do so since Luis Robert Jr. in 2023.

Chase Meidroth Takes Home Some Hardware

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) celebrates after scoring during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a roster stuffed with young talent, Chase Meidroth found a way to stand out every step of the way.

The Chicago White Sox' infielder was a major part of the team's breakout 2026 season, where they turned three straight 100-loss seasons into a trip to the ALDS. Meidroth was arguably the most consistent position player on the roster, which is why the White Sox often used him as their lead-off man. It's also why he is now being rewarded with one of baseball's most prestigious honors.

Over Meidroth's 154 games, he slashed .276/.350/.415 and led the White Sox with 156 total hits. The 25-year-old also managed to hit 16 home runs, more than doubling his production from a rookie season where he appeared in 122 games.

So, how did Meidroth compare to his AL competition? Let's take a look at where he ranked among fellow second basemen. For what it's worth, he beat out the Twins' Kody Clemens for the award.

Hits – 156 (1st)

BB – 61 (1st)

AVG. – .276 (2nd)

OPS – .765 (2nd)

2B – 31 (2nd)

RBI – 63 (3rd)

HR – 16 (4th)

If there were any questions about Meidroth's standing inside the organization, it feels safe to say those have been answered. This Silver Slugger season certainly went a long way toward locking up a long-term role for a franchise that appears ready to re-enter a contending window. The White Sox have a deep list of intriguing infield prospects at their disposal, which is why some have already started to ponder Colson Montgomery's future. Nevertheless, Meidroth has shown that he can be Chicago's second baseman in this new era.