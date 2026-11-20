The Chicago White Sox made a stunning move on Thursday, trading starters Luis Castillo and Davis Martin to the Colorado Rockies for two prospects. The White Sox were surprisingly able to dump Castillo's full salary, attaching Martin as part of the cost.

But what did the White Sox receive in return for the two starters who were formerly expected to have a role on the 2027 team? Let's get to know their two newest prospects!

Sean Sullivan, LHP

Jun 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Sean Sullivan (45) delivers pitch in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Rockies selected Sean Sullivan in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University. He made his major league debut during the 2026 season, starting five games (22.1 innings). However, the 6-foot-4 left-hander was shelled during those outings, recording an 8.87 ERA with 34 hits allowed, 16 strikeouts, 11 walks, and five home runs allowed. After the season, Sullivan fell to the No. 20 prospect in Colorado's system. He currently slots in as the No. 27 prospect in Chicago's system, per MLB Pipeline.

Sullivan posted the best extension (7.7 feet on average) in MLB this year, according to Baseball Savant, but doesn't quite have the top-end stuff that a second-round pick would expect to have at this point. He averages around 88 mph with his four-seam fastball, topping out at 91. Sullivan's slider and cutter are both below-average pitches. As for his best pitch, that would be his changeup with good fade and sink.

His game is the art of deception with his extension. He could one day become a back-of-the-rotation starter, but his lack of velocity could seriously hinder that dream. With fellow 2026 rookies Noah Schultz and David Sandlin currently ahead of the pecking order, Sullivan could be minor-league depth to start the season. If he has a solid start to 2027 in Triple-A, he might find his way on the team in the future.

Douglas Veliz, C

Douglas Veliz was more of a throw-in (for now) in the salary dump. Outside of Colorado's top 30, as well as Chicago's, the catcher made his professional debut in 2026 as a 17-year-old, hailing from Venezuela.

Veliz is listed at 5-foot-10, 186 pounds. In the Dominican Summer League, Veliz slashed .300/.521/.450 with one home run and 16 runs driven in during a 29-game span. He possesses above-average on-base skills and will likely grow into more power as he gets older. White Sox fans should not judge this trade by its immediate return, but by who the team can acquire in free agency with Castillo's salary off the books.