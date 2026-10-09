One Mistake the White Sox Can't Afford to Make With Their Season on the Line

After a disappointing Game 4 loss for the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians will have home-field advantage once again in a do-or-die Game 5.

With their season on the line, the White Sox will have their only consistent starter throughout the year, Sean Burke, starting Game 5. The White Sox bullpen is absolutely gassed. You could see it, especially when reliever Grant Taylor couldn't locate his pitches or record an out. With that being said, there is one thing the White Sox can't afford to do with their season in jeopardy.

What Decision Can They Not Afford to Make?

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Burke has seen these Guardians a lot this season, including a Game 2 bulk relief appearance where he retired 13 consecutive batters. In that outing, he gave up just one run in 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. This was night and day from his first postseason start against the Houston Astros. In that start, he lasted just four innings, giving up three solo home runs.

Nevertheless, what the White Sox can't afford to do is take Burke out too early on Saturday night. While the offense needs to get its act together after striking out 31 times in the last two games, the pitching giving up nine runs in back-to-back home contests is unacceptable.

Will Venable can't go to Taylor too early, if at all, on Saturday. Taylor has been overused this postseason, so the longer Burke can go, the better. Not to mention, Hagen Smith has also been overused and has struggled in his last two appearances. If Will Venable gives Burke a quick pull, it's unlikely this bullpen can shoulder the burden of winning the game.

Burke pitched in 172.1 innings this season (not including playoffs). This blew past his previous career high of 134.1 innings. He's tired at this point in the season, which is understandable. After all, everyone is. But the White Sox have to be careful at this point about leaning on their relievers. This is a bullpen that has thrown the most innings of any team in the majors, and that trend has only been exacerbated in the playoffs.

It's likely no understatement to say the White Sox need their ace to go at least six innings on Saturday to have a chance at stealing Game 5 in Cleveland. To be sure, that's a scary thought, as they won't have an opener to protect Burke in the first inning (where he has a 5.00 ERA in such situations). But now is the time for your best players to step up. Burke must provide length and give his team another excellent outing against these Guardians.