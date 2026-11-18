Updated List of White Sox Starting Pitching Candidates After Dustin May Signing
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The White Sox have added to their rotation by signing Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million contract. The reaction to this signing has been mixed, though May will be carrying a big workload on the South Side whether Sox fans are bought in or not.
Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, that brings the Sox's total of potential starting pitchers for next season to 10. Chris Getz may not be done yet either.
Until we know who else might enter the mix, here are the 10 names who could crack the Sox's Opening Day rotation:
1. Sean Burke
Easily the best the White Sox had to offer on the mound in 2026. The question is whether he can sustain that for another season.
2. Davis Martin
Davis Martin started 2026 extremely well before gradually falling off and getting lit up during a playoff game when he was on mop-up duty. The White Sox need him to get right again if he wants to stick around.
3. Anthony Kay
Anthony Kay joined Burke as the only White Sox pitcher to win at least 10 games, and he fit well in the middle of the rotation. At the same time, Will Venable was willing to move him to the bullpen come postseason time.
4. Dustin May
Dustin May brings experience and a championship pedigree to the White Sox, even if the results haven't always shown it during his recovery from injury. While Chris Getz may have more up his sleeve, it's safe to say May will be expected to play a vital role for the team in 2027.
5. Grant Taylor
Chris Getz has already indicated that Grant Taylor will start the next season in the rotation. As he got stretched out more towards the end of 2026, this seemed like the only logical fate. He was by far the White Sox' best arm in the postseason, eating up multiple innings at a time.
6. Noah Schultz
Noah Schultz struggled at times during his rookie season but showed some real promise. With a little more experience, there is a good chance that he will be a mainstay in no time. It's just about gaining command of his fastball and inducing more swing-and-misses.
7. Hagen Smith
Chris Getz recently said that Smith will come out of the bullpen to begin the next season, which is fair considering he has shown how good his stuff can be. The White Sox need to be careful when handling a pitcher like this, and they know it.
8. David Sandlin
David Sandlin had an efficient MLB debut but never found the consistency needed to justify more appearances. He most likely will remain a spot starter until his time comes.
9. Luis Castillo
Luis Castillo made one good start for the Sox after being acquired at the trade deadline. Otherwise, he was so ineffective that he was basically shut down before the playoffs. The Sox hope they can salvage something out of him.
10. Shane Smith
Shane Smith, a 2025 All-Star, got lit up on Opening Day and ended up spending most of the season with Triple-A Charlotte. He'll have to show something in spring training if he wants to get back to the big club. With that said, he's done it before, which could give him a leg up on some of the competition.
After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89