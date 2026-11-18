The White Sox have added to their rotation by signing Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million contract. The reaction to this signing has been mixed, though May will be carrying a big workload on the South Side whether Sox fans are bought in or not.

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, that brings the Sox's total of potential starting pitchers for next season to 10. Chris Getz may not be done yet either.

Until we know who else might enter the mix, here are the 10 names who could crack the Sox's Opening Day rotation:

1. Sean Burke

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the best the White Sox had to offer on the mound in 2026. The question is whether he can sustain that for another season.

2. Davis Martin

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin (65) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis Martin started 2026 extremely well before gradually falling off and getting lit up during a playoff game when he was on mop-up duty. The White Sox need him to get right again if he wants to stick around.

3. Anthony Kay

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Kay joined Burke as the only White Sox pitcher to win at least 10 games, and he fit well in the middle of the rotation. At the same time, Will Venable was willing to move him to the bullpen come postseason time.

4. Dustin May

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dustin May brings experience and a championship pedigree to the White Sox, even if the results haven't always shown it during his recovery from injury. While Chris Getz may have more up his sleeve, it's safe to say May will be expected to play a vital role for the team in 2027.

5. Grant Taylor

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor (31) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Getz has already indicated that Grant Taylor will start the next season in the rotation. As he got stretched out more towards the end of 2026, this seemed like the only logical fate. He was by far the White Sox' best arm in the postseason, eating up multiple innings at a time.

6. Noah Schultz

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz (22) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Schultz struggled at times during his rookie season but showed some real promise. With a little more experience, there is a good chance that he will be a mainstay in no time. It's just about gaining command of his fastball and inducing more swing-and-misses.

7. Hagen Smith

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Getz recently said that Smith will come out of the bullpen to begin the next season, which is fair considering he has shown how good his stuff can be. The White Sox need to be careful when handling a pitcher like this, and they know it.

8. David Sandlin

Jun 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin (54) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Sandlin had an efficient MLB debut but never found the consistency needed to justify more appearances. He most likely will remain a spot starter until his time comes.

9. Luis Castillo

Aug 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Castillo made one good start for the Sox after being acquired at the trade deadline. Otherwise, he was so ineffective that he was basically shut down before the playoffs. The Sox hope they can salvage something out of him.

10. Shane Smith

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Shane Smith (64) shows a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Smith, a 2025 All-Star, got lit up on Opening Day and ended up spending most of the season with Triple-A Charlotte. He'll have to show something in spring training if he wants to get back to the big club. With that said, he's done it before, which could give him a leg up on some of the competition.