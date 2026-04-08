White Sox Lineup Thoughts (4/8) – Can Burke Keep It Up? Harris' First Start, More

The Chicago White Sox are looking to avoid a sweep this afternoon as they wrap up their first home stretch of the season. The same balanced team that took down the Blue Jays has yet to show up, and it sure doesn't help that more injury trouble has started to stack up. With both Everson Pereira and Austin Hays on the IL, the Sox continue to lean on some unexpected names in the outfield.

The team also announced some shocking news on Wednesday morning. After three straight rocky performances, Opening Day starter Shane Smith is headed to Charlotte .

Game Info

Who: Baltimore Orioles (5-6) at Chicago White Sox (4-7)

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field

When: 1:10 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, MLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Dustin Harris, RF

7. Luisangel Acuña, SS

8. Reese McGuire, C

9. Tristan Peters,

Munetaka Murakami returns to the lineup after his first day off on Tuesday. To be sure, manager Will Venable did pinch hit the slugger in the bottom of the ninth with the game on the line, but Murakami came in cold and struck out on a quick four pitches. If anyone can help this offense break out of a slump, however, it would be Murakami. He's been the most consistent threat at the plate and will now get to see a righty on the mound who has gotten off to a shaky start.

Speaking of the quiet offense, Edgar Quero is sitting this one out. The catcher had another 0-4 day in the team's 4-2 loss and voiced his frustration after the contest: “Everybody knows I suck right now. I'm not afraid to say it," Quero told MLB's Scott Merkin.

Reese McGuire will get the start and bat fifth in Quero's place. The team is still waiting for the return of Kyle Teel, who has been rehabbing an unfortunate hamstring strain suffered in the World Baseball Classic. While updates have been limited, it should only be a matter of time before he's making a rehab start or two.

Dustin Harris is also set to receive his first start in a White Sox uniform after the team called him up for the injured Austin Hays. Harris appeared in 22 games for the Texas Rangers over the last two seasons and offers some needed defensive versatility in the outfield.

Baltimore Orioles

1. Gunnar Henderson, SS

2. Tyler Wars, LF

3. Adley Rutschman, C

4. Pete Alonso, DH

5. Tyler O'Neill, RF

6. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

7. Dylan Beavers, CF

8. Coby Mayo, 3B

9. Jeremiah Jackson, 2B

Pitching Matchup

White Sox – Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke is coming off a very strong bounce-back showing. The righty followed up a three-run day against the Brewers with a one-run effort over 6.0 innings pitched against Toronto. He struck out seven batters, only allowed four hits, and didn't walk a single batter. So far, he's done a great job balancing his pitches and hitting his spots. His curveball has been particularly effective against lefties. With that said, his last appearance came after a Grant Taylor opening. Will the fact that he is on the mound from the jump this afternoon change anything?

Baltimore Orioles – Kyle Bradish, RHP



You can get to Kyle Bradish. The veteran has allowed six earned runs and six walks over his previous two games, both of which were losses. He has leaned most heavily on his slide thus far, which checks in at around 86 mph. Will he record his fair share of swings and misses with his movement stuff? Sure, but he is also at risk of allowing some hard-hit balls. That could be good news for a Sox team that has done the majority of its damage this season on long balls.