White Sox Lineup vs. Marlins (3/30): A Positional Shake-Up, Davis Martin's First Go

Following a winless opening series, the Chicago White Sox are shaking things up in Miami (don't we all?). Several players will man a different position this afternoon, including star Colson Montgomery. Manager Will Venable has also opted for the same top of the order we saw on Sunday, which helped net the White Sox a season-high seven runs in Milwaukee.

Is their first win of the year on the horizon?

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (0-3) at Miami Marlins (3-0)

Where: LoanDepot Park

When: 5:40 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports NetworkMLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Miguel Vargas, 1B

2. Munetaka Murakami, DH

3. Austin Hays, LF

4. Colson Montgomery, 3B

5. Lenyn Sosa, 2B

6. Tristan Peters, CF

7. Everson Pereira, RF

8. Edgar Quero, C

9. Luisangel Acuña, SS

For the second straight game, Munetaka Murakami will bat second. He started the year sixth before a bump to the clean-up role. Then, looking for a spark in the series finale against the Brewers, Murakami was moved right behind the lead-off man. He made the most of the opportunity with a historic third consecutive home run and a walk.

What will change for the slugger, however, is the fact that he will be hitting as the DH for the first time in his young MLB career. Murakami has started at first base in each outing thus far, offering some solid defensive play. Nevertheless, Venable has decided to go with Miguel Vargas, who has suited up at third in two of the team's first three games. Vargas has also been moved into the lead-off spot for Chase Meidroth, who will get the day off after failing to record a hit on Sunday.

Speaking of which, with Vargas at first, Colson Montgomery has now slid over to third base for the second time this season. The White Sox' emerging star has played some very solid ball at short and only suited up at third base 12 times during his rookie campaign. It always felt like he could be destined for some more games at the corner, though, after the signing of Luisangel Acuña this winter. The former Mets utility man will now play the infield for the second time in just four games despite joining the roster as an outfielder.

It also feels worth mentioning that the Sox have Sam Antonacci and William Bergolla Jr. waiting in the wings, as well as a likely addition of UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky in this summer's draft. In other words, it might not hurt the Sox to see just how versatile Montgomery can be with plenty of other infield talent sitting in the minors. At the same time, you want to be careful about getting Montgomery out of any sort of rhythm. He is fresh off smashing a grand slam and now has three hits in his last two outings.

As for Tristan Peters, he will make his third consecutive start in center field and bat sixth for the second time this year. He has gotten on base in each of his last two games, but has yet to record or run or RBI.

Miami Marlins Lineup

1. Jacob Marsee, CF

2. Xavier Edwards, 2B

3. Agustín Ramírez, DH

4. Liam Hicks, C

5. Otto Lopez, SS

6. Owen Caissie, RF

7. Connor Norby, 1B

8. Griffin Conine, LF

9. Graham Pauley, 3B

Pitching Matchup

White Sox – Davis Martin, RHP

Davis Martin was one of the White Sox' top arms during spring training. The righty appeared in five games and recorded a 3.24 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts. While Martin has never been one to drop many jaws, he has been among the team's most consistent starters in recent years. He offers a deep arsenal of pitches, which is headlined by a fastball, change-up, and slider. You're not going to see Martin stack up too many Ks, but he knows how to attack a wide range of batters and holds a solid groundball rate in 2025. Against this young and inexperienced Marlins lineup, he could prove to have the upper hand.

Miami Marlins – Chris Paddack, RHP

The Marlins' Chris Paddack will make his Marlins debut on Monday. Finishing 2025 with the Detroit Tigers, Paddack's career has seen plenty of ups and downs. Despite having a similarly deep arsenal to Martin, Paddack hasn't found as much success limiting the damage. He had just a 5.35 ERA in his 33 games last season, which included a strikeout rate of just 16.7 percent. With that said, he does find the zone consistently and isn't one to walk many batters.