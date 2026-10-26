Search for New Lead White Sox Broadcaster Begins After John Schriffen Let Go

During the Chicago White Sox' 2026 season, there were questions about the future of play-by-play announcer John Schriffen. And we now know the answer.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com reported that the organization has informed Schriffen that his time is up as play-by-play announcer. A national search will begin immediately for his replacement.

White Sox Move on From John Schriffen

After letting go of Jason Benetti, this will be the second time in three years that the organization will look for a new play-by-play man.

John Schriffen's three-year deal expired after the 2026 season. The White Sox had the opportunity to pick up an option year, but declined. Thus ends a tenure that saw the White Sox go from the worst team in MLB history to a playoff contender. Schriffen was enthusiastic throughout this time, which many White Sox fans appreciated.

Brooks Boyer, the White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer, released the following statement, per James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"John has been a true professional throughout his three seasons with the White Sox, bringing energy, enthusiasm, and a distinctive style to our broadcasts. As his contract comes to an end, we believe this is the appropriate time to evaluate the direction of our broadcasts and determine what is best for the organization and our fans moving forward. We are appreciative of John’s contributions and the connection he built with our fanbase. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

Statement from Brooks Boyer on the White Sox not retaining play by play announcer John Schriffen. pic.twitter.com/AAajzJvNiJ — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 26, 2026

Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) will now have to find its next voice of the South Side and will reportedly undergo an extensive search to do so. This was Schriffen's first MLB play-by-play job after a career broadcasting KBO games.

Schriffen's White Sox career was not without controversy. And it began early in his tenure. From calling out "all the haters" to the "La Pantera Growl," Schriffen had some polarizing moments. Regardless, his chemistry with color commentator Steve Stone and sideline reporters Connor McKnight and Brooke Fletcher was undeniable.

It's unclear whether Schriffen will attempt to get another baseball job or continue with UFC, which he picked up earlier this year. One clear thing is that Stone will need a new broadcasting partner for the 2027 season.

It's also unclear who the candidates are externally to replace Schriffen, but expect McKnight to get a good look after filling in at play-by-play many times in 2026.