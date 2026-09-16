The Arizona Fall League is a time for some of the top prospects in baseball to continue showcasing their talents past the end of the minor league season. Among last year's Fall League participants were Hagen Smith, Braden Montgomery, and Sam Antonacci – all of whom have been contributing rookies on this White Sox team. For all we know, a lot of these upcoming participants could be contributing pieces as soon as next year.

Speaking of which, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the White Sox have finalized the players they'll send to the Fall League. And it's a pretty good list!

Full (unless I missed someone) slate of White Sox AFL participants.



Relievers Pierce George and Mathias LaCombe are the most exciting pitching inclusions. Caleb Bonemer straight-up listed as an outfielder is a good indicator of the reps he's there to get. pic.twitter.com/MGodEuMsQy — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 15, 2026

The White Sox will send pitchers Nick Altermatt, Jonathan Clark, Pierce George, Mathias LaCombe and Garrett Wright; catcher Grant Magill; infielders Anthony DePino and Colby Shelton; and outfielder Caleb Bonemer. Let's preview who we might see make an impact in Arizona!

Getting to Know the Arms ...

When it comes to pitchers, the two players to keep your eye on are Pierce George (No. 19) and Mathias LaCombe (No. 18). George is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound behemoth with an elite fastball, but less-than-ideal control. Since he's been in the minors, he has worked as a reliever. In 50 games during the 2026 season, he has a 3.68 ERA and has been a high riser, going from Low-A to Double-A this season.

LaCombe is a fast riser, as well. While his numbers don't necessarily jump off the stat sheet, he has a deceptive arm slot that gets a lot of whiffs. He has given up just two earned runs since August 2 as a reliever, gaining some much-deserved attention from the organization. If he continues his run at the Fall League, he could very well be called up next year, becoming the first drafted French-born player in the 21st century to reach the majors.

Altermatt, Clark, and Wright are rising relievers through the White Sox system, but land outside the team's top 30.

Getting to know the Infielders ...

Two infielders to keep your eye on are Anthony DePino (No. 22) and Colby Shelton (No. 24). DePino was drafted by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB draft out of the University of Rhode Island. After a disappointing 29 games in Low-A during the 2025 season, he has fully broken out in 2026.

In 125 games, DePino is slashing .262/.363/.481 with 25 home runs in High-A and Double-A. A first baseman by trade, the organization plans to give him more third base reps due to his small frame (5-foot-11, 218 pounds).

As for Shelton, he is another 2025 draftee in the sixth round out of the University of Florida. Like DePino, Shelton had a slow start to his professional career. However, the light switch turned on in 2026. In 127 games, Shelton is slashing .244/.338/.488 with 24 home runs between High-A and Double-A. His power has stood out in the early stages of his minor league career, and he profiles as a future second baseman.

Magill was an undrafted catcher who is quickly rising, but is not making much noise offensively with a .660 OPS since 2025.

Caleb Bonemer as an Outfielder?

Caleb Bonemer needs no introduction as the second-rated prospect in the White Sox's system and No. 29 in baseball. The 2024 second-round pick's breakout this season has made waves in the minor leagues. He is slashing .251/.380/.550 with 37 home runs and 17 stolen bases. Now, he gets a chance to showcase his talent even further with some of the top prospects in baseball. However, he will do so as an outfielder.

Bonemer's position change to center field was announced a few weeks ago and hasn't changed his numbers at the plate one bit. It will be very interesting to see how Bonemer performs in a tougher environment against other top prospects and how his defense looks.

This Fall League should be a good one to watch. So, if you find yourself in Arizona, maybe go to a game and watch Bonemer and the others!