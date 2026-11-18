Should the White Sox Already Look to Trade Colson Montgomery?
The reaction to the above headline is probably split somewhere down the middle. Half of readers are probably thrilled by the possibility of getting rid of a player who just set the single-season record for strikeouts. The other half might be cringing at the thought of losing a power bat – let alone one who is 24 years old.
If you really think about it, though, Colson Montgomery has been the epitome of the three true outcomes. Those are the kind of players fans want their teams to stay away from these days, as they have grown weary of batters delivering results that can best be described as feast or famine.
The Sox are more likely to find a suitor for Andrew Benintendi, who is entering the final year of his contract and is only good as a designated hitter these days. Even if they can't find another team willing to add him, he is still the more likely of the two big bats to be moved.
Still, MLB's Mark Feinsand has brought Montgomery to the forefront by deeming him the biggest trade candidate for the Sox. Feinsand cites the middle-infielder surplus the team has, and that certainly is a valid point. The Sox currently have the more well-rounded Chase Meidroth at second base, the possibility of Sam Antonacci moving back to his natural infield position, and 2026 top overall pick Roch Cholowsky moving up the pipeline. And that's just to name a few young options!
Feinsand suggests that the Sox could use Montgomery to acquire pitching if they don't want to break the bank in free agency, which they might have to do if the market dictates it. It's no mystery that the Sox need pitching in the worst way. Montgomery is certainly young enough that he can fetch a return that would be beneficial for a team that must capitalize on a playoff season that nobody saw coming. Everyone will have the Sox on their radar now, and they need to respond to that.
Montgomery has had some memorable moments for the Sox at shortstop, to be sure. Eventually, though, something is going to have to give if the plan is for Cholowsky to be at that position on the South Side. The Sox didn't draft Cholowsky first overall to play a position he's not used to playing. They can't afford to stunt his development in any way.
Montgomery helped get the Sox back to relevance on the field. However, the best way he might be able to continue to help them reach contender status is on the trade market.
After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89