The reaction to the above headline is probably split somewhere down the middle. Half of readers are probably thrilled by the possibility of getting rid of a player who just set the single-season record for strikeouts. The other half might be cringing at the thought of losing a power bat – let alone one who is 24 years old.

If you really think about it, though, Colson Montgomery has been the epitome of the three true outcomes. Those are the kind of players fans want their teams to stay away from these days, as they have grown weary of batters delivering results that can best be described as feast or famine.

The Sox are more likely to find a suitor for Andrew Benintendi, who is entering the final year of his contract and is only good as a designated hitter these days. Even if they can't find another team willing to add him, he is still the more likely of the two big bats to be moved.

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, MLB's Mark Feinsand has brought Montgomery to the forefront by deeming him the biggest trade candidate for the Sox. Feinsand cites the middle-infielder surplus the team has, and that certainly is a valid point. The Sox currently have the more well-rounded Chase Meidroth at second base, the possibility of Sam Antonacci moving back to his natural infield position, and 2026 top overall pick Roch Cholowsky moving up the pipeline. And that's just to name a few young options!

Feinsand suggests that the Sox could use Montgomery to acquire pitching if they don't want to break the bank in free agency, which they might have to do if the market dictates it. It's no mystery that the Sox need pitching in the worst way. Montgomery is certainly young enough that he can fetch a return that would be beneficial for a team that must capitalize on a playoff season that nobody saw coming. Everyone will have the Sox on their radar now, and they need to respond to that.

Montgomery has had some memorable moments for the Sox at shortstop, to be sure. Eventually, though, something is going to have to give if the plan is for Cholowsky to be at that position on the South Side. The Sox didn't draft Cholowsky first overall to play a position he's not used to playing. They can't afford to stunt his development in any way.

Montgomery helped get the Sox back to relevance on the field. However, the best way he might be able to continue to help them reach contender status is on the trade market.