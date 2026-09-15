Takeaways After Tristan Peters' 18-Pitch AB Fuels White Sox Over Guardians

After a disappointing series loss that saw the Chicago White Sox struggle to score runs, they bounced back in a big way against the Cleveland Guardians. Let's talk about this much-needed 7-3 win against their division foe!

Tristan Peters Fuels 6-Run Inning

Sep 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters (29) hits a single during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox were having another horrible game offensively through five innings. During that period of time, the White Sox were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, consistently leaving runners on base. It was par for the course for Chicago lately, which has been in an offensive funk for the last several games. The team looked flat, and the bench looked sullen.

Tristan Peters would change that in the sixth inning.

After an Andrew Benintendi base hit to lead off the inning, Peters came up to the plate. It wouldn't be hyperbole to say that what happened next could save the White Sox' season. An 18-pitch walk by Peters may not have impacted the box score as much as it did the actual game. That at-bat with 12 foul balls would fire up the White Sox bench in a way not seen in a while.

Colson Montgomery would reach on a fielder's choice that Peters would once again affect when the throw to second hit him in the back and ricocheted into the outfield, scoring a run to break the scoreless tie.

Tristan Peters!!



18-pitch walk



That’s tied for the fifth-most pitches in a PA since pitch counts tracked (1988)



It’s the MOST in a PA ending in a walk in that span! pic.twitter.com/INb7na9rZo — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 15, 2026

The White Sox would score six runs that inning, in large part due to a Kyle Teel two-run double and a Miguel Vargas two-run home run. That inning and at-bat saved the game – and possibly the season – for Chicago.

Pitching Solid in Huge Win

Sep 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The opener seems to be working nicely for most of the White Sox pitchers. It once again worked in Monday's pivotal win.

Sean Newcomb would open and pitch a scoreless inning. Sean Burke, who had struggled immensely without an opener lately, benefited from it. In five innings, Burke would give up one unearned run on four hits and two walks, with four strikeouts.

Hagen Smith would follow and dazzle once again. He would strike out the side in the seventh inning, making Cleveland's hitters look absolutely silly. The eighth inning wasn't any different, with Smith not allowing any damage. His ERA fell to 0.41, which just shows how dominant he's been since his debut.

Next Up

After a thrilling victory, Davis Martin will face Foster Griffin for Game 2 of this must-win series. Since returning from a blister, Martin is back to his old ways, giving up just one run in 10.2 innings.

As for Griffin, he's struggled in his last seven games with a 5.94 ERA. In his last start, Griffin gave up eight runs in just 2.1 innings. Chicago will look for another offensive explosion against this Cleveland team with that in mind.