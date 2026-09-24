Takeaways After White Sox Blow Chance At Clinching Playoff Spot Against Royals

After an offensive onslaught against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox failed to gain ground in the playoff race, losing 5-4 on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Guardians lost on Wednesday, and this was just a game the White Sox had to win to attempt to win the AL Central. If the White Sox won and the Texas Rangers lost, Chicago would've clinched a playoff spot. However, the celebration will have to wait another day.

Let's talk about the disappointing defeat.

Opener, Pitching Buries White Sox

The White Sox made the odd decision to have an opener for Erick Fedde despite his recent success. It did not work out.

Bryan Hudson started the game and gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits, recording only one out before he was pulled for Fedde as the bulk reliever. Fedde would go just 2.2 innings, giving up four hits and two walks, clearly laboring after he appeared to tweak his knee.

This put unnecessary stress on the bullpen, with Sean Newcomb and Hagen Smith both going two innings. The latter would give up the go-ahead run to Maikel Garcia with a base open, instead of the White Sox walking him. The offense would fail to score, sealing Chicago's fate.

Offense Struggles After Third Inning

Facing an early 4-0 hole thanks to Hudson, the White Sox looked lackadaisical early on against Royals starter Seth Lugo. However, in the third inning, the White Sox would come through, scoring four runs on five hits.

The White Sox would threaten again in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and one out. However, Miguel Vargas, in a key at-bat, would ground into a double play, ending the threat. That would be the last time the White Sox would get into scoring position. After the fourth inning, the White Sox recorded just two hits.

Brutal.

Next Up

The White Sox will attempt to win the series and clinch a playoff spot once again in an early game on Thursday. The White Sox currently have their starter to be determined.

The Royals will put out Randy Dobnak. In 14 games (12 starts), Dobnak has a 3.08 ERA. However, in his last seven starts, he has a 4.14 ERA and struggled in his last game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The White Sox absolutely need to win this game, with the division and their playoff hopes still on the line.