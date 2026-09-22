White Sox vs. Royals Lineup: Miguel Vargas Leads Off, More Tommy Pham, Kyle Teel Drops

After a series win against the Detroit Tigers, the Chicago White Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series. The first game will see an odd yet balanced lineup for Chicago.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (80-76) vs. Kansas City Royals (67-89)

Where: Kauffman Stadium

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Miguel Vargas, 3B

2. Tommy Pham, DH

3. Randal Grichuk, LF

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Chase Meidroth, 2B

6. Kyle Teel, C

7. Brenton Doyle, CF

8. Colson Montgomery, SS

9. Braden Montgomery, RF

Against a left-hander, the White Sox will roll with a balanced lineup. Miguel Vargas will lead off amid a hot streak in his last seven games, slashing .348/.500/.783 with three home runs. This will be just his 12th game of the season leading off.

Tommy Pham will once again bat second as designated hitter. Since joining the White Sox, Pham is 3-for-10 with a home run. Against a left-hander, this may not be the right choice with lefty-killer Randal Grichuk on the roster. Grichuk will bat third and play left field on Tuesday and is on absolute fire in his last 30 games, slashing .338/.355/.648 with four home runs.

Munetaka Murakami will bat fourth on Tuesday with 14 strikeouts in his last 22 at-bats. He's driven in two runs in his last two games, but his plate discipline is lacking.

Chase Meidroth will bat fifth after hitting his 15th home run on Sunday. He is slashing .286/.333/.464 in his last seven games. Kyle Teel will move down the order after struggling in his last seven games, slashing .100/.357/.150 with 10 strikeouts in 20 at-bats. Brenton Doyle, who has done well in Tristan Peters' absence, is slashing .364/.364/.500 in his last seven games. Colson and Braden Montgomery will round out the bottom of the order.

Kansas City Royals Lineup

1. Carter Jensen, C

2. Bobby Witt Jr., SS

3. Jac Caglianone, RF

4. Maikel Garcia, 3B

5. Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

6. Salvador Perez, DH

7. Michael Massey, 2B

8. Nick Loftin, LF

9. Kyle Isbel, CF

On The Mound...

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Anthony Kay (18) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

It's been rough for Anthony Kay, who went from a dependable starter to someone you can't even get five quality innings out of. In his last seven starts, Kay is 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in just 33 innings. Will Venable has been taking him out early in games, even if he's doing well. He hasn't pitched five innings since August 20. In his last start against the Cleveland Guardians, he went four shutout innings.

Kansas City Royals - Daniel Lynch IV, LHP

Daniel Lynch, in 54 appearances (eight starts), has a 3.29 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 76.2 innings. He has been used as a starter since the trade deadline and has a 4.66 ERA in his last seven starts. He likely won't go as far into games, so the White Sox will need to pounce on him early.