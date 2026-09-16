After a brutal walk-off loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox lost 6-3 on Wednesday, dropping the series against their division rival.

Even more terrifying is that the White Sox are now a half-game behind Cleveland for the AL Central lead. This is the first time in a long time that they are playing from behind, and there are only a couple of weeks left to go in the regular season.

Let's discuss the letdown loss.

Pitching Starts Out Hot, Fades Down Stretch

Sep 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Anthony Kay (18) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Kay started Wednesday's game and did well. In four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, and two unearned runs on a disastrous Chase Meidroth error. Kay threw just 66 pitches before exiting in favor of Hagen Smith, who had been beyond hot with a sub-0.5 ERA.

However, he was due for a slight regression, and that's exactly what happened. He had a scoreless fifth inning and looked dominant. But in the sixth inning, he fell apart and allowed two walks.

Those two walks would help doom the White Sox as Sean Newcomb was brought into the game. Newcomb would immediately give up a three-run home run to Petey Halpin, thus giving Cleveland the lead. He would give up two walks and two hits, contributing to a four-run Guardians inning that would be the difference in this one. Jordan Hicks would get out of the inning, and Noah Schultz would finish up the game.

Tommy Pham Activation Gives White Sox's Only Runs

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Tommy Pham (21) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) during there fifth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Tommy Pham was activated for Wednesday's game after pleading in an elevator with Chris Getz that he was ready to come back into the lineup. Getz would reward Pham by giving him DH duties and batting cleanup. It's quite the crazy story.

Many scoffed at this lineup, and it didn't look great through two at-bats. However, the third time through against Guardians ace Parker Messick, Pham hit a three-run home run to give the White Sox a temporary lead. However, that was the only important knock as the White Sox went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The White Sox finished the game with eight hits, outdoing a Guardians team that mustered only five hits. Regardless, Cleveland was 3-for-6 with runners in scoring position and earned six free trips to first base. Not a good look for Will Venable's team.

Next Up

After a devastating series loss, the White Sox are now a half-game behind the Guardians. While they still have the tiebreaker over Cleveland thanks to winning one game in this series, every game is a must-win from here on out, especially Thursday. Cleveland has an off day, so if the White Sox win, they have control of the division again through the tiebreaker. However, the White Sox still need to take care of business to win the division.

The White Sox will come back home to face the Detroit Tigers with Framber Valdez on the mound against a to-be-determined White Sox pitcher. Valdez is having his worst season since 2019, with a 4.01 ERA in 29 starts. He's beatable, but the big bats need to get hot again.