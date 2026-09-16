White Sox Failure to Sustain Momentum Leaves AL Central Up for Grabs
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Every time it seems like the White Sox are about to pull away in the AL Central race, something happens to drop them back into reality and make them nervous. At least that's been the story for the past four days.
The Sox were one strike away from defeating the Cleveland Guardians for the second time in as many games and increasing their division lead to 2.5 games. Instead, Grant Taylor served up a two-RBI double to Brayan Rocchio that landed just out of the reach of a shallow-playing Sam Antonacci in left field, and the Guardians earned a 7-6 walk-off victory to get back to within half a game of the Sox.
One night earlier, the Sox took control with six runs in a sixth inning that was highlighted by Tristan Peters drawing an 18-pitch walk. It seemed that would be the moment that turned the tide in the division race. In fact, they had a four-run sixth in this most recent game that brought them back from behind. Apparently, not all sixth-inning rallies are created equal.
The loss to the Guardians when the Sox needed only one more strike was the exact opposite of when they were in that situation against the St. Louis Cardinals. Randal Grichuk then hit a two-run homer that appeared to save the season, and it might still when all is said and done.
The good vibes from that win didn't last, though. David Sandlin retired the first 16 batters the next day, but the Cardinals got all the runs they needed on a bases-clearing double by Alec Burleson that was set up by Colson Montgomery's two-out error. That also happened in the sixth inning.
Now, the Sox have to try to take momentum back in the series finale, or they'll be in second place – allegedly Jerry Reinsdorf's favorite position for a team to be in – for the first time since July 3. That won't be easy with the Guardians pitching their best player, Parker Messick, and the Sox not yet having announced a starting pitcher as of this writing.
If the Sox don't win the division, many will point to their inability to turn big moments down the stretch into something bigger. The good news is they would only be half a game out if they lose Wednesday, with a week-and-a-half to go and the tiebreaker in hand. Still, it would be nice not to give up having their divisional fate in their own hands.
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After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89