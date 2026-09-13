Takeaways After White Sox Lose Series to Cardinals on Costly Error

After a spectacular win that may have saved their season, the Chicago White Sox lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1, on a costly error. They also dropped the opening game of the series, which means they have now lost back-to-back series.

Error, Costly Decision Sinks Sox

Sep 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) forces out Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) at second base during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie pitcher David Sandlin, who was recalled for Sunday's game, was cruising in this one. Through 5.1 innings, Sandlin was perfect on less than 70 pitches. However, a Nathan Church base hit would end the perfect game and no-hitter. A Masyn Winn single would make it first and second with one out. Sandlin would strike out the next batter, putting him in a great situation to get out of the inning.

However, Colson Montgomery would commit an error to keep the inning going on what was an easy grounder for a fielder like him. That would create a bases-loaded situation, which the Cardinals would immediately capitalize on.

Will Venable would make the odd decision to take Sandlin out in favor of Chris Murphy when the former had just 70 pitches. Instead of giving Sandlin the chance to get out of it, Venable turned to Murphy, who would give up a bases-clearing double. All runs would be unearned. While Murphy was decent the rest of his outing, striking out the next four batters, the damage was done for this White Sox team.

Offense Scuffles Once Again

Sep 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) and center fielder Tristan Peters (29) high five after they score during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a come-from-behind win for the White Sox, thanks to Randal Grichuk's two-run home run, the White Sox failed to make an impact offensively.

Chicago would record just four hits and score one run off of a Chase Meidroth sacrifice fly. White Sox hitters were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven on base. Their best chance to add on to what was once a 1-0 lead was in the sixth inning. After a leadoff Sam Antonacci triple, Kyle Teel would walk to make it first and third with nobody out. However, no runs would score with the heart of the lineup at bat.

This White Sox offense has been very boom-or-bust this season, and it's starting to catch up to them at the worst time.

Next Up

After a disappointing series loss to the Cardinals, the White Sox have the most pivotal series ahead of them. They will travel to Cleveland to face the Guardians, where Sean Burke is currently set to get the ball.

It's disappointing to still not see Drew Thorpe after all of this time, but Burke will evidently make the start on Monday despite a poor last start and the need for rest. It is still to be determined who will pitch for Cleveland as they shuffle their starters.

The White Sox must win at least one game in this upcoming series to have the tiebreaker over the Guardians. This will be a true test to see if the White Sox can hold onto the division lead, which is now just half a game.