Takeaways After White Sox Offense Scuffles Against Braves, Lets Down Pitching

After a promising win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox lost 2-0 in a horrible game for the offense.

Offense Fails to Get Job Done

Aug 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through six innings, the White Sox had not recorded a hit. Braves starter Grant Holmes threw ground ball after ground ball to get batters out, striking out three over six innings. He was removed in the seventh after Andrew Benintendi recorded Chicago's sole hit.

The White Sox were only 1-for-28 in this game with one hit and three walks. The offense was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, wasting an inning with a leadoff walk and base hit. Braden Montgomery, Colson Montgomery, and Chase Meidroth would strike out to nullify the White Sox threat.

Every batter looked completely lost in this game, failing to do anything with Holmes' slider.

Anthony Kay, Pitching Fantastic

Aug 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) reacts at a fly ball during the second inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Kay was terrific in this game. In six innings, Kay gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and struck out six batters. While Will Venable kept Kay in there for the seventh, and he would give up a run, that does not diminish his outing or change the outcome of the game when the offense can't score.

Kay would lower his ERA under 4.00 and continue to show he can be in the playoff rotation. Although the playoff rotation isn't particularly strong outside of Sean Burke right now, if Kay can continue to dominate, he could be a No. 2 or 3 starter when October comes along.

Huascar Brazobán recorded two outs while giving up an inherited run. Rookie Hagen Smith would come in with runners on base and get the job done in the seventh and dominate the eighth, striking out three hitters in 1.1 innings. Finally, Trevor Richards would finish the game, not giving up any runs. It just didn't go Chicago's way today, but you can't win when you can't score a run.

Next Up

Aug 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea (59) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox still won the series against the Braves and will move on to take on the New York Mets this weekend. On Friday, ace Sean Burke will take on Mets pitcher Sean Manaea. Burke had an uncharacteristic game in his last time out, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. However, if he pitches the way he has been overall this season, he will make mincemeat of this weak-hitting Mets lineup that is the third-worst offense in the National League.

Manaea has a 4.22 ERA in 26 games (12 starts) this season. He functioned as a long reliever early in the season, but has had a prominent role as a starter since late June. He has a 3.60 ERA in his last 15 games and could be a tough task for a White Sox offense that was shut out on Thursday.