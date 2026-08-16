The Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers in a comeback victory, 7-5, pulling off the sweep.

The White Sox are now firmly in the driver's seat of the divisional race. They are 5.5 games ahead of the Tigers, Minnesota Twins, and Cleveland Guardians, winning perhaps the most important series of the year so far. They swept the Tigers in Detroit for the first time since June of 2022.

There was a lot to unpack, so let's go over it!

Sean Burke Struggles in Short Outing

Aug 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox ace Sean Burke had been dealing going into this game on Sunday with a 1.60 ERA in his last 10 games. However, it just wasn't his day.

In just 4.1 innings, Burke gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and just two strikeouts. His stuff was lacking early in the outing, and it definitely affected his performance. Burke's velocity was down, and his control was mediocre, things that White Sox fans aren't used to.

Burke would be pulled out of the game by Will Venable after just 72 pitches. It was a questionable decision, but given how bad Burke's stuff looked, it was quite possibly warranted. It did not negatively affect the White Sox's game result. The White Sox found themselves in an early 3-0 and 4-1 hole, but were able to get out of it thanks to the bullpen holding the game.

Offense Recovers

Aug 16, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the early 4-1 deficit, hope was beginning to dwindle. However, a Drew Romo two-run home run in the fifth inning would energize the White Sox, putting them right back in the game. Then, a key Colson Montgomery hit with a runner in scoring position would tie the game.

Munetaka Murakami would hit a two-run blast to take the lead against Detroit. That was Murakami's 28th home run of the season, and one of his most important yet. Miguel Vargas would hit his 28th home run, extending the lead. Murakami and Vargas are the first White Sox teammates with at least 28 home runs in a season since 2019 (Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez).

The White Sox were only 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, but it didn't matter as the team completed the comeback.

Bullpen Saves Comeback

Aug 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith (32) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Sean Burke was pulled in the fifth inning, rookie Hagen Smith came in and was once again magnificent, allowing just one walk in 1.2 scoreless innings with a strikeout. Huascar Brazobán would come in and allow two hard-hit doubles in 0.2 innings, one of which scored. Brazobán has a 5.14 ERA in six games with Chicago.

Sean Newcomb would come in amid a jam in the seventh inning but would escape it and pitch 2.1 scoreless innings for the save. It was an impressive win for the White Sox, and they will carry this momentum into a crucial Crosstown Series with the Cubs.