White Sox vs. Tigers: Going for the Sweep, Sean Burke Has Been Fantastic, More

The Chicago White Sox have already made a statement, but they can add an exclamation point this afternoon. With back-to-back wins over the Detroit Tigers, they now have a chance to go for the series sweep and bump their lead for the top in the AL Central to 5.5 games.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (64-58) at Detroit Tigers (60-63)

Where: Comerica Park

When: 12:40 PM CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 1B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, 3B

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

If ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

Will Venable has been known to shake up his lineup from game to game, but the White Sox manager is riding with a nearly identical group for the third straight contest. The only change from Saturday will come behind the plate, where Drew Romo will take over for newcomer Jake Rogers. For what it's worth, Rogers' first game in a White Sox uniform was rather uneventful, as he went hitless in four trips to the batter's box with two strikeouts.

Keep an extra eye on Tristan Peters today. After an extended slump that saw him begin to lose some playing time in the outfield, the first-time All-Star has recorded five hits in these first two games against the Tigers. Can he finish the series strong?

Detroit Tigers Lineup

1. Gleyber Torres, 2B

2. Kevin McGonigle, 3B

3. Dillon Dingler, DH

4. Colt Keith, DH

5. Zach McKinstry, RF

6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

7. Brett Callahan, LF

8. Max Clark, CF

9. Javier Báez, SS

On the Mound ...

Jul 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws the ball during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox – Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke is down to a 2.99 ERA this season over his 24 appearances. The third-year arm has turned into the White Sox' ace down the stretch, holding opponents to 2 or fewer runs in ten consecutive games. He's also had 8+ Ks in three of his last four outings.

The rise of his four-seamer has caused hitters plenty of trouble, while the knuckle curve has been downright nasty. What is really impressive, though, is that he doesn't necessarily have one go-to putaway pitch this year. He's mixed it up between his best stuff depending on the situation and found plenty of success.

Tigers – Drew Anderson, RHP

To the White Sox' credit, they have gotten to some good Tigers pitchers this series, and they're going to have to do it again this afternoon. Drew Anderson has been solid with a 3.91 ERA in his 42 games. To be sure, the majority of this season has been spent as a reliever, but Detroit is fresh off giving him two starts, where he allowed just a single run and only seven hits in 7.2 innings of work combined.

Anderson likely will not go too deep into the game, but he will bring some good stuff from the start. He uses a mid-90s four-seamer, low-90s change-up, and a low-80s curve. Chicago will have to do their best to resist swinging at the latter two.