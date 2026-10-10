White Sox Can't Let Failure to Clinch ALDS at Home Get in Their Heads

As it turned out, what could have been the biggest postgame celebration in Rate Field history wasn't meant to be. With a 2-0 lead in the ALDS, the White Sox lost Games 3 and 4 at home to the Cleveland Guardians, so they'll have to go back on the road to win Game 5 to keep their season alive.

Regardless of where every player's mind is at ahead of that decisive Game 5, there has to be a feeling of regret over not becoming the first Sox team in 120 years to win a playoff series at home. That still could happen if they make the ALCS and beat the Tampa Bay Rays in four or five games. But that would be looking ahead, and it's hard not to think that that's part of the reason they find themselves in this predicament. It certainly would be an appropriate sign of a young team under pressure.

Was the pressure of winning in front of their own fan base too much? Is that why the Sox have been issuing a bunch of walks and striking out a lot? If so, maybe Sean Burke can alleviate some of that pressure by pitching well in a ballpark where he's done exactly that over the past month.

Sep 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What the Sox cannot do is let the mental effects of dropping the past two games get to them. If they do, the ballpark where they've earned both of their victories in this series will quickly become a house of horrors, and the Cleveland crowd will savor every moment of it.

Still, there's one thing that has defined this year's Sox above all else, which is their ability to respond to adversity, especially when it seems like their backs are against the wall. The question is whether they can do it one more time. The only difference is that this time, their season will end if they aren't successful on this particular night.

Maybe pressure is what the Sox need to stay focused. Well, there isn't greater pressure than having to win or head home for what could be a much longer offseason than usual. If they win this game, everyone will know just how deep that focus becomes when tomorrow isn't promised.

The chance to eliminate the Guardians at home is gone, but the Sox can do it in Cleveland, which is exactly what Chicago's other MLB team did 10 years ago. Maybe that would be a sign of things to come later in October? Hey, one can dream, right?