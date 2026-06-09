White Sox Giving Braden Montgomery His MLB Debut at a Crucial Time

It was only a matter of time before the Chicago White Sox made the call.

According to multiple reporters, including Scott Merkin , the organization is set to call up Braden Montgomery. Beginning the year as the franchise's No. 1 prospect, Montgomery was the key centerpiece of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox in 2024. The outfielder has continued to work his way up the farm system quickly , getting the bump from Double-A to Triple-A in early May.

Montgomery didn't skip a beat upon his promotion. Over 29 games played with the Charlotte Knights this season, he has hit .315/.417/.495 with a .912 OPS and an impressive 13.6 percent walk rate. All things considered, those productive marks left the Sox no choice but to finally make room for the 23-year-old on the big league squad.

Heck, Montgomery was even cooking in Spring Training. He batted .348 over his 13 outings with eight hits and three RBIs. Many believed this solid showing would lead the Sox to start Montgomery's season in Triple-A. Nevertheless, the Sox chose to take things a bit slower.

Braden Montgomery Arrives at Big Moment for Sox

Mar 1, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery (91) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The hope now for Chicago is that Montgomery's 56 games of Minor League action have him well prepared for a big league debut. Of course, an adjustment period is almost inevitable, but there is no question that Montgomery has the tools to find immediate success.

Montgomery can be considered one of the best two-way prospects in baseball. MLB Pipeline currently has him No. 21 on their Top 100 rankings , touting his combination of slugging power and defensive skills. He is also a switch-hitter who has experience suiting up in both center and right field, though he has been significantly better this season when facing righties.

Regardless, Montgomery is someone who is built to be an everyday guy with true star upside. And now feels like the perfect time to add someone with his pop into the lineup. The White Sox lost Munetaka Murakami at the end of May due to a hamstring injury . They have now lost back-to-back series and have won only two of their last six games.

The schedule also isn't getting any easier. The Sox will now face the Braves, Dodgers, and Yankees all in a row. Could this make for a tough welcome to the majors for Montgomery? Sure, but the last thing the Sox want is to lose the momentum they've built to begin this season. Bringing in a fresh and thriving face could prove critical to keeping them on the right track.