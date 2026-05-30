White Sox Share Brutal Murakami Injury Timeline, Give Jacob Gonzalez a Shot

Friday night for the Chicago White Sox was full of celebration. After a Miguel Vargas walk-off home run, the team and fanbase were overjoyed. Unfortunately, this excitement was temporary.

Star rookie first baseman Munetaka Murakami had been taken out of the game innings prior with what was described as "hamstring tightness." Postgame, manager Will Venable said it would be an absence lasting a couple of weeks, barring testing.

A further look revealed something much more serious. According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, it is a Grade 2 strain for Murakami, who will now have to miss out on 4-to-6 weeks of action.

Grade 2 strain for Munetaka Murakami. Out 4 to 6 weeks per Will Venable — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 30, 2026

For now, Murakami has been placed on the 10-day injured list, and infielder Jacob Gonzalez has been called up for his major league debut.

Losing Munetaka Murakami Stings ...

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite a walk-off win on Friday, it's hard not for White Sox fans to think mostly about Murakami's injury. Catcher Kyle Teel had a similar injury in the World Baseball Classic in March and has still not made his 2026 debut due to numerous setbacks. The hope is that Murakami will only be out for the expected 4-to-6 weeks, but these injuries are notoriously tricky.

Murakami's impact can't be understated. Previously on pace for over 50 home runs in his rookie season, the Japanese sensation has anchored a suddenly lethal Chicago offense. Murakami's 20 home runs sit tied for second in baseball, while his 44 walks are currently the fifth most. Chicago will now have to traverse a particularly tough stretch of the season without him.

Jacob Gonzalez Joins the Bigs

Chicago White Sox infielder Jacob Gonzalez | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chicago called up Jacob Gonzalez to take Munetaka Murakami's spot on the roster. All things considered, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Gonzalez got the call due to the 2023 first-round pick's very hot start in Charlotte.

In 52 Triple-A games so far, Gonzalez has a .317/.419/.668 slash line with 19 home runs and 62 runs driven in. This was a huge breakout for Gonzalez's career after an underwhelming first three seasons in the minors. Fans were close to giving up on the Ole Miss standout before this season.

Now, he will get his chance to make his mark at the major league level for an extended time. But where will he play? While Gonzalez is mainly a shortstop, he can play all four infield positions. It seems likely that one of two things will happen: Gonzalez will play first base with the rest of the infield staying the same, or he will play third base with Vargas switching to first. Thanks to Chase Meidroth and Colson Montgomery's defensive breakouts at their respective positions, both likely stay put.

Either way, this is not the way Chicago wanted Gonzalez to get every day playing time at the next level. However, it's at least nice to know that the White Sox will get an extended look at Gonzalez to determine if he will and can be a part of their seemingly bright future.