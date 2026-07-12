White Sox Jim and Landon Thome Pull at the Heart Strings After Full Circle Moment

When the Chicago White Sox acquired the No. 34 pick from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the stars began to align.

It was one of the MLB Draft's worst-kept secrets that the organization had its eye on Landon Thome. The infielder was a highly-touted prospect out of Nazareth Academy in Illinois. MLB Pipeline called him one of the most well-rounded hitters of the 2026 high school pool. And that sure makes sense when we consider his elite lineage.

Landon is the son of former White Sox All-Star and MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome. Known for his elite power swing, Jim played for the Sox for three and a half seasons, hitting 42 homers during the 2006 campaign. It obviously makes the Sox' decision to prioritize Landon mean that much more, but don't take my word for it!

"I was always able to keep it together as a player," Thome said on Sunday to Scott Merkin. "This is tough. This is so special. What a day, just to watch your son go through that, his name be called, it’s a dream come true, right?"

Landon couldn't help but have the same reaction:

“It’s been a whirlwind," Landon told Chicago Sports Network. "It’s been a flood of emotion. When we heard it was the White Sox, It's really a dream come true. To be able to play in your hometown. I remember growing up, coming to the games all the time, being a White Sox fan my whole life, being taken by them is special.”

To make matters even more tear-jerking, Landon and Jim were at The Rate on Sunday alongside No. 1 overall selection Roch Cholowsky. Landon would go on to greet the crowd and throw out a first pitch. And can you guess who was standing behind home plate, ready to catch the ball?

It's a story that's impossible not to love. But it's also the kind that leads to plenty of high expectations. Thome will now have a long road ahead of him to prove he's a Major Leaguer, especially when we consider all the infield talent in this farm system. To be sure, Landon has the raw tools to work his way through the minors, but this is only the beginning of that grueling process.

The good news for Landon is that he has quite a mentor at his disposal. He may not be destined to turn into the slugger or superstar his dad was, but he has the potential to be an incredibly well-rounded ball player. Heck, the fact that he told CHSN that Bobby Witt Jr. is the player he wants to model his game after most should have Sox fans very excited.