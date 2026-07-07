White Sox Decision a "Bit of a Mess" as MLB Draft Inches Closer

For months, it seemed as if the Chicago White Sox would be foolish not to take UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

However, that is no longer the case. Multiple prospects have made a leap forward in the last couple of months, while Cholowsky's stock has gone down. This has led to those outside the organization wondering what in the world is going on.

What Will the Sox Do at No. 1?

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of now, many scouts are saying there is no "clear-cut" No. 1 selection in this draft anymore. Instead, it has turned into a three-way coin flip between Cholowsky, prep shortstop Grady Emerson, and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

"Frankly, this situation is a bit of a mess now for the White Sox: There's probably not going to be a clear, correct answer to who the best player is among their options and nobody in the industry can agree on who it is yet," McDaniel wrote. "White Sox fans probably will be debating this decision for years."

According to McDaniel, there is zero consensus among scouts across the league on the top of the draft board. Even prep shortstop Jacob Lombard and UC Santa Barbara pitcher Jackson Flora were mentioned by some scouts as being part of the top 3 in this class.

So, what should the White Sox do?

A Tough Decision Looms for the White Sox ...

As of right now, you have to go with one of the top three guys. Lombard and Flora shouldn't be on the radar at this point.

Cholowsky was viewed as one of the "safest" picks in recent draft memory, being compared to former Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. However, after he was seemingly exposed in the College World Series, the gap between him, Emerson, and Lackey has evidently tightened.

Emerson is viewed as the player with the highest ceiling after winning the National Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season. His elite bat-to-ball skills, along with above-average power and fielding skills, remind many of Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

As for Lackey, he made a significant jump from his sophomore to junior year, batting .397 with 20 home runs, showing elite plate discipline and athleticism.

When it comes to this pick, there are two things White Sox fans need to realize. Even though it seems that the infield is way too crowded right now and that there's no room for these guys, versatility is a thing.

Likely, whoever the White Sox end up taking will not be playing at their original position. With a need in the outfield for the future, it's likely the No. 1 pick will be taking reps there.

In addition, it does not matter whether a player is a lefty or righty at this point. You draft based on who you think projects to be the better hitter and not how they're going to fit in the lineup on a day-to-day basis.

Regardless of how difficult the decision is, the White Sox have less than a week to make it. It is not an overreaction to say that this is a franchise-altering pick that has the power to take the White Sox from the laughingstock of baseball in 2024 to a bona fide contender very shortly.

Who will the White Sox take? We shall find out on Saturday!