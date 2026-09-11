White Sox Magic Number Watch: AL Central Lead Shrinking By the Day

For baseball fans who love drama, the most exciting thing about the series in which the White Sox got swept at home by the Pittsburgh Pirates was probably Sam Antonacci's hard slide that caused the benches to clear. That's enough to get anyone riled up.

But for Sox fans, the actual drama lives in a division lead that is getting smaller by the day. There's a chance that by the time they're done with their visit to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cleveland Guardians will be leading the AL Central just as the Sox are arriving at their ballpark. The timing could not be worse.

Obviously, the Sox didn't do anything to shrink their magic numbers on their own over the past couple of days, so it may feel pointless to even write an update. But the truth is that they did get some help from those around them. Therefore, it's worth a check-in.

For instance, although the Sox just got swept, the Guardians lost two of three to the Baltimore Orioles. That means the magic number to clinch the division is 15.



Assuming the Sox are still in first place by the time they get to Cleveland, they'll have a chance to subtract three in Game 1. That's because, in addition to a Sox win and a Guardians loss knocking two off that number, the Sox would clinch the tiebreaker in the season series, meaning a first-place tie at season's end would go their way.



That brings us to the magic number simply for getting into the playoffs. On paper, that number should be 14. However, the Toronto Blue Jays are the first team out in the AL Wild Card standings, and the Sox took five of the six games between the teams this season. Having won that tiebreaker, their postseason magic number sits at 13.

Again, it does sound silly to even be having this conversation when the Sox have lost three of their first nine games in September. First place beyond the Cardinals series is not guaranteed, and everyone in the fan base knows it. But the fact remains that the Sox still have the best odds of claiming the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs, and everyone needs to recognize that.

It's undeniable that the Sox are going through a rough stretch right now. The thing about this year's team, though, is that it hasn't let bad situations spiral. It will need to do that at least one more time to get to where it wants to be.