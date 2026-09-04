White Sox Magic Number Watch: Starting to Get Into the Teens

On one hand, it was tough for the White Sox to lose three of four to the Houston Astros. The last game had the unfortunate highlight of Luis Castillo getting lit up yet again in a 6-2 defeat, in which he was responsible for all of the runs surrendered.

It's not all bad news for the Sox, though. Their two-game losing streak is coinciding with one for the Cleveland Guardians, so they still have a three-game lead in the AL Central. Yes, they lost half a game when they fell in their first game against the Astros since the Guardians were idle that night, but a sweep would have meant only a two-game lead at this point.

The result is that, going into another big weekend series with the Minnesota Twins, the Sox have seen their magic number for clinching the division knocked down to 20. That means it's been dropped by three since they first landed in Houston.

The Sox have also seen their magic number for wrapping up a playoff spot fall to 19, which is three less than when the Astros series began. That number stayed where it was on Thursday when the Toronto Blue Jays, who were in a three-way tie for being the first team out of the AL playoffs, defeated the Guardians. That rendered the outcomes of the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers games inconsequential for this purpose.

With the victory, the Blue Jays trail the Guardians by only half a game for the final wild-card spot. This is worth watching because if the Guardians fall out of that spot, the Sox only need to keep track of one magic number for clinching both a playoff berth and the division. At the same time, it's tough because it's not out of the question that winning the division could end up becoming their only path to the postseason if things play out a certain way.

The Sox are down after a 3-4 road trip but far from a bad place. No Sox fan would have believed it had they been told back in March that their team would be leading the division by three games going into Labor Day weekend. They will now try to deliver a knockout blow to the Twins with a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates to follow.

If the Sox can win at least four games on this upcoming homestand, they'll get their magic number or magic numbers down to the low or mid-teens. Even just breaking even would go a long way. All that's certain is that they need to help themselves more than anything.