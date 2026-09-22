White Sox Magic Number Watch: Hope Builds as Playoffs Within Striking Distance
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The White Sox have had a day to collect themselves, but they won't have any more chances at a breather. They will play every single day from now until the end of the regular season. That means every single game is important!
The magic number that looms over the Sox at the moment is 4. Getting this down to zero would mean they would at least clinch a playoff spot, and the fact that they're three games up in their current position as the third AL wild card team gives reason for optimism. If everything goes right, they'll be able to celebrate a clincher as early as Wednesday when they visit the Kansas City Royals.
But the Sox are also only one game back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. As owners of the tiebreaker, they'll need to do whatever it takes to keep winning and hope the Guardians blink so that their records are identical, thus making them the true leaders in the division.
Still, they can't get too far ahead of themselves because getting into the playoffs is the bigger priority, and putting the cart before the horse usually proves to be catastrophic.
You might not think a magic number currently exists for the division with the Sox in second place, but it actually does. The Guardians have a magic number of 6 to win the division, which means the Sox have a division magic number of 8. If those teams have identical records again, that number will come more into focus.
So yeah, this is a mixture of great news and hopeful news. It's great that the Sox might not need to wait much longer to punch their playoff ticket, and the hope is that they'll match the Guardians at some point. Although both teams play the Royals during this final week, the Sox also get the Colorado Rockies, and the Guardians go on the road to face the Boston Red Sox. It's obvious which team has the easier last week.
An opportunity exists for the Sox, and they'll need to be ready to play, especially since the Royals have a lengthy history of being very annoying to this organization, especially in Kansas City. Actually, it would be poetic since the Royals ended a lengthy playoff drought in 2014 by clinching in Chicago. What goes around hopefully will come around!
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After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89