White Sox Magic Number Watch: Wild Card Becomes the Main Focus

You probably clicked on this story and asked why it even exists. After all, the White Sox just lost two of three to the Cleveland Guardians and consequently fell out of first place for the first time in nearly two and a half months. It would be hard to blame you for having that mindset.

And yet, the Sox haven't completely sabotaged their playoff positioning. Their record remains good enough that, despite giving up the AL Central lead for the moment, they would have the third and final AL wild-card spot if the season ended today. No, they wouldn't have any home-field advantage, but they still would be in the field.

The problem is that the events of the past few days kept the magic number for the Sox to clinch a playoff spot at 9. Two wins by the Texas Rangers allowed them to surpass the Toronto Blue Jays as the first team out in the AL playoff race. That number would be lower had the Jays still been ahead of the Rangers, but that isn't the case.

And while it may not seem like the magic number for the AL Central crown exists for the Sox anymore, it still does. It hasn't changed from 10 since their lone victory over the Guardians in this past series gave them the tiebreaker between the teams.

Ironically, the magic number for the Guardians to win the division is also at 10. That's because they've played one more game than the Sox. the teams are tied in the loss column, and the aforementioned tiebreaker exists. The teams literally could not be closer than they currently are.

The Guardians have Thursday off, and the Sox begin a four-game series at home with the Detroit Tigers, who just had their six-game winning streak snapped. If the Sox can win this first game, they go right back into a first-place tie with the Guardians and become the de facto division leaders as the owners of that tiebreaker.

So while the Sox still control their own destiny to a degree, they don't have the full control they once did. They won't be able to rely on losses from the Guardians to shrink their magic number further, and winning is the only way they'll continue to stay ahead in the AL playoff picture.

The Sox may be down, but they're far from out. The question is whether they can respond well to the pressure they suddenly face. This season has shown that they can, but whether they will is a different matter altogether.