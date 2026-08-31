White Sox Magic Number Watch: Small Difference Between Division, Playoff Numbers

The White Sox didn't get the sweep against the Minnesota Twins but still took two of three over the weekend, dealing a serious blow to their divisional rival's playoff hopes. The Twins are now four games back of the final AL Wild Card spot and have three teams ahead of them that are also on the outside looking in.

Meanwhile, the series victory allowed the Sox to shrink their magic numbers. Depending on whether you're focused on the magic number for clinching the division or the one for simply wrapping up a playoff spot, your perspective on this might be different. But both figures are so close together that it hardly seems like it matters much at the moment.

The Sox have a magic number for winning the division at 23, with the Cleveland Guardians firmly in second place at the moment and currently holding the last AL Wild Card position. That road series Sept. 14 to 16 at Progressive Field looks bigger by the day.

The Sox are at 22 for their postseason magic number. There was some shuffling in the Wild Card standings over the weekend, and the Baltimore Orioles are now the first team out of the AL playoffs by half a game. It's getting hot down there, and another team could be holding that spot by the time the Sox are done visiting the Houston Astros.

The Astros and Guardians have identical 69-68 records, meaning both teams are fighting for their playoff lives. The difference is that the Astros are leading the putrid AL West and thus hoping for home-field advantage in the Wild Card round, while the Guardians know one bad stretch can mean they won't be in playoff position any longer. To be fair, though, the Astros also could be in that spot if they go through their own dry spell.

By many estimations, the Sox are a virtual lock for the playoffs. But how many times throughout baseball history have we seen teams like this only to collapse down the stretch and end up watching the postseason on their couches? Although it seems less likely the Sox will fall into that category, they can't get complacent.

So far, the Sox have weathered every adversity thrown their way. With less than a month to go in the regular season, they won't have to do that for much longer. Even so, Sox fans would breathe a little easier if the team thrived rather than simply survived.