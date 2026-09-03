White Sox vs. Astros Lineup: Road Rubber Match, Will Castillo Be Better? More

The White Sox have gone .500 on their seven-game road trip, which will conclude with the last game of a four-game series with the Houston Astros. The Sox will try to salvage a split against their fellow first-place team after a tough loss Wednesday.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (73-66) vs. Houston Astros (71-69)

Where: Daikin Park

When: 1:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM





Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Jake Rogers, C

This is a bit unusual in that the White Sox are sending out their regular lineup for a getaway day game. The only change from the night before will be switching out catchers. However, Will Venable clearly recognizes the importance of trying to obtain a road split against a team the Sox could face in the playoffs. The Astros already clinched the tiebreaker between the teams, so it's also important to try and get as far in front of them as possible, not just to try and at least maintain their three-game AL Central lead.

Houston Astros Lineup

1. Jeremy Peña, SS

2. Yordan Alvarez, DH

3. Isaac Paredes, 3B

4. José Altuve, 2B

5. Daulton Varsho, CF

6. Christian Walker, 1B

7. Taylor Trammell, RF

8. Yainer Diaz, C

9. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B



On The Mound...

Aug 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Luis Castillo, RHP

To put it mildly, Castillo has been a great disappointment since the White Sox traded for him. Aside from one dominant outing against the Cincinnati Reds, he has allowed at least four runs and at least three earned runs during every appearance in a Sox uniform.

In fact, he has not gone beyond the fifth inning in any of those other starts. To say the least, the Sox are showing a lot of faith in him to salvage a split in Houston.

Houston Astros - Hunter Brown, RHP

Hunter Brown earned his first win in almost a month during his last time out, and he's deserved more since then. After a rocky first start out of the All-Star break in which he allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings of work, he's gone at least five innings and given up no more than three runs every time in every subsequent start. He's also coming off a season-high 10 strikeouts, so he undoubtedly has a lot of confidence right now.