White Sox Magic Number Watch: Where Do Things Stand in Division, Playoffs Overall?

It didn't always look pretty, but the White Sox took two of three games from the Texas Rangers. The series finale was a 10-4 victory, which included Tristan Peters tying a franchise record by hitting a home run in his fifth straight game.

The Sox also got a three-inning save from recent call-up Jonathan Cannon in his first appearance for the team since April 12 – his only other game for them in 2026.

With the Sox now having their first off-day after playing 16 straight games and a month left in the regular season, all eyes can start turning to a magic number watch. Nobody thought that would be the case when the team gathered for spring training. Actually, they can turn to two at the moment.

The magic number most fans will look at is the one for the AL Central, which sits at 27. As nice as it would be to have it lower, the Cleveland Guardians are baseball's hottest team with a seven-game winning streak and have cut the Sox's lead from a season-high 5.5 games to 2.5 games. Sometimes, you have to tip your cap.

But if you asked any Sox fans when the season started whether they would be thrilled if their team simply made the playoffs, they would say yes (after asking what you were smoking and where they could get some). And now, that scenario is very close to being realized.

The Rangers would be the first AL team out if the playoffs started today. When the Sox beat them Wednesday, their postseason magic number dropped to 25. That means they aren't far away from what might be called "Sesame Street" number territory, a reference to the fact that the numbers that used to sponsor the iconic show were 20 and below.

Some might think it's presumptuous to start counting down magic numbers when AL playoff contenders are separated by so little. But the fact is that the Sox have had one of the two first-round byes for some time now. Eventually, people have to accept that they've taken advantage of a down year for the AL, so the countdown might as well start now!

After three straight 100-loss seasons, it was about time for a change in fortune, and that change has arrived a lot sooner than anyone expected. It's a reminder of how both unpredictable and fun baseball can be.