White Sox Official ALDS Roster: Did They Make Any Changes?
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For the first time in five years, the Chicago White Sox will appear in the ALDS.
In the hours leading up to Saturday's highly anticipated Game 1, the organization officially released its 26-man group. They will continue to stick with 12 pitchers, five infielders, seven outfielders, and two catchers. Manager Will Venable will also waste zero time putting his veterans to use. The White Sox' lineup for the opener against the Cleveland Guardians will feature both Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham.
Imagine telling a White Sox fan that in April!
After a successful Wild Card round where they picked up two wins on the road, the White Sox have made only ONE change to their squad. The tweak will come in the bullpen, where Tyler Davis will join the group. Chicago has decided to take Huascar Brazobán off the roster to make room.
Brazobán pitched in Game 2 of the Wild Card round, recording only one out. He allowed a hit in that outing and hit a batter. It was a scary performance considering the White Sox were only up 4-3 when he entered the game in the bottom of the fifth. This is why Anthony Kay quickly replaced him.
No Brazobán means that three of the White Sox' trade deadline pickups are not on the ALDS roster. The former Mets reliever joins Luis Castillo and catcher Joey Bart. Both are currently on the IL. It is worth noting, however, that Castillo was not pitching well enough to make the cut.
As for Tyler Davis, some were surprised he didn't make the initial roster. The White Sox leaned on him a handful of times this season. He recorded a solid 3.66 ERA in his 32.0 innings of action, tallying a total of 27 strikeouts. Davis has experienced some walk issues at times, but he has allowed only a single run to score in his last 11 appearances.
It also feels worth noting that the White Sox didn't make a change at catcher. Kyle Teel was always going to lead the way, but Chicago is sticking with veteran Jake Rogers. Both Edgar Quero and Drew Romo have eaten more innings for the team this year. Rogers didn't even join the team until mid-August. Nevertheless, they must trust the 31-year-old's experience and value his defensive tools.
White Sox ALDS Roster
Pitchers
Sean Burke
Tyler Davis
Erick Fedde
Jordan Hicks
Bryan Hudson
Anthony Kay
Davis Martin
Sean Newcomb
David Sandlin
Noah Schultz
Hagen Smith
Grant Taylor
Infielders
Luisangel Acuña
Chase Meidrtoh
Colson Montgomery
Munetaka Murakami
Miguel Vargas
Outfielders
Sam Antonacci
Andrew Benintendi
Brenton Doyle
Randal Grichuk
Braden Montgomery
Tristan Peters
Tommy Pham
Catchers
Jake Rogers
Kyle Teel
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias