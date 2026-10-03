White Sox Official ALDS Roster: Did They Make Any Changes?

For the first time in five years, the Chicago White Sox will appear in the ALDS.

In the hours leading up to Saturday's highly anticipated Game 1, the organization officially released its 26-man group. They will continue to stick with 12 pitchers, five infielders, seven outfielders, and two catchers. Manager Will Venable will also waste zero time putting his veterans to use. The White Sox' lineup for the opener against the Cleveland Guardians will feature both Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham.

Imagine telling a White Sox fan that in April!

After a successful Wild Card round where they picked up two wins on the road, the White Sox have made only ONE change to their squad. The tweak will come in the bullpen, where Tyler Davis will join the group. Chicago has decided to take Huascar Brazobán off the roster to make room.

Brazobán pitched in Game 2 of the Wild Card round, recording only one out. He allowed a hit in that outing and hit a batter. It was a scary performance considering the White Sox were only up 4-3 when he entered the game in the bottom of the fifth. This is why Anthony Kay quickly replaced him.

No Brazobán means that three of the White Sox' trade deadline pickups are not on the ALDS roster. The former Mets reliever joins Luis Castillo and catcher Joey Bart. Both are currently on the IL. It is worth noting, however, that Castillo was not pitching well enough to make the cut.

As for Tyler Davis, some were surprised he didn't make the initial roster. The White Sox leaned on him a handful of times this season. He recorded a solid 3.66 ERA in his 32.0 innings of action, tallying a total of 27 strikeouts. Davis has experienced some walk issues at times, but he has allowed only a single run to score in his last 11 appearances.

It also feels worth noting that the White Sox didn't make a change at catcher. Kyle Teel was always going to lead the way, but Chicago is sticking with veteran Jake Rogers. Both Edgar Quero and Drew Romo have eaten more innings for the team this year. Rogers didn't even join the team until mid-August. Nevertheless, they must trust the 31-year-old's experience and value his defensive tools.

White Sox ALDS Roster

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) runs the bases after hitting an RBI single against the Houston Astros in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitchers

Sean Burke

Tyler Davis

Erick Fedde

Jordan Hicks

Bryan Hudson

Anthony Kay

Davis Martin

Sean Newcomb

David Sandlin

Noah Schultz

Hagen Smith

Grant Taylor

Infielders

Luisangel Acuña

Chase Meidrtoh

Colson Montgomery

Munetaka Murakami

Miguel Vargas

Outfielders

Sam Antonacci

Andrew Benintendi

Brenton Doyle

Randal Grichuk

Braden Montgomery

Tristan Peters

Tommy Pham

Catchers

Jake Rogers

Kyle Teel