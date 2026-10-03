Most Important Bullpen Arms for White Sox in the ALDS
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The White Sox will have their work cut out for them in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians are throwing their best pitchers in Parker Messick and Gavin Williams, so the bats will most certainly need to step up.
But the Sox also need to counter the Guardians' bats with their pitchers, especially those out of the bullpen. Hagen Smith is getting the start in Game 1, and Noah Schultz and Grant Taylor figure to pitch at some point.
While we most certainly will see Taylor and probably Schultz, both have struggled greatly against the Guardians this season. Taylor has two saves but a 0-3 record and a 9.45 ERA. Schultz hasn't been much better at 0-1 and a 7.71 ERA. It goes without saying that those two will need to become completely different pitchers than they have been against the Guardians in the past for the Sox to have come out on top in this series.
With that said, the best thing the Sox can do right now is rely on the bullpen arms that have been successful against the Guardians this season. Fortunately, they have a few of them, and the Guardians will have to figure something out if any of these pitchers take the mound at any point.
So, who are these arms the Sox should trust? Let's go through them.
1. Bryan Hudson
Bryan Hudson is easily at the top of this list. He has pitched against the Guardians five times this season and not allowed a single run. He also has an even 1.00 WHIP while also striking out six batters and walking only one. Maybe he should be the closer in this series despite not pitching at all in the Wild Card series.
2. Erick Fedde
If the White Sox opt for another bullpen day or opener, which they almost certainly will, expect Erick Fedde to be the bulk pitcher. He is 1-0 against the Guardians this season with a 2.61 ERA. It would be shocking if Will Venable chose not to deploy him at all.
3. Sean Newcomb
Yes, Sean Newcomb has struggled a bit lately, and that's probably why you might not want to see him. But he had a 3.24 ERA against the Guardians, and his eight appearances against them are the most of any pitcher on the staff. Although he does have one loss to the Guardians this season, this could be a good time for Newcomb to rediscover the form that made him reliable earlier this year.
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After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89