Most Important Bullpen Arms for White Sox in the ALDS

The White Sox will have their work cut out for them in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians are throwing their best pitchers in Parker Messick and Gavin Williams, so the bats will most certainly need to step up.

But the Sox also need to counter the Guardians' bats with their pitchers, especially those out of the bullpen. Hagen Smith is getting the start in Game 1, and Noah Schultz and Grant Taylor figure to pitch at some point.

While we most certainly will see Taylor and probably Schultz, both have struggled greatly against the Guardians this season. Taylor has two saves but a 0-3 record and a 9.45 ERA. Schultz hasn't been much better at 0-1 and a 7.71 ERA. It goes without saying that those two will need to become completely different pitchers than they have been against the Guardians in the past for the Sox to have come out on top in this series.

With that said, the best thing the Sox can do right now is rely on the bullpen arms that have been successful against the Guardians this season. Fortunately, they have a few of them, and the Guardians will have to figure something out if any of these pitchers take the mound at any point.

So, who are these arms the Sox should trust? Let's go through them.

1. Bryan Hudson

Jun 18, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Bryan Hudson (60) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Hudson is easily at the top of this list. He has pitched against the Guardians five times this season and not allowed a single run. He also has an even 1.00 WHIP while also striking out six batters and walking only one. Maybe he should be the closer in this series despite not pitching at all in the Wild Card series.

2. Erick Fedde

Jul 31, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (47) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the White Sox opt for another bullpen day or opener, which they almost certainly will, expect Erick Fedde to be the bulk pitcher. He is 1-0 against the Guardians this season with a 2.61 ERA. It would be shocking if Will Venable chose not to deploy him at all.

3. Sean Newcomb

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Sean Newcomb has struggled a bit lately, and that's probably why you might not want to see him. But he had a 3.24 ERA against the Guardians, and his eight appearances against them are the most of any pitcher on the staff. Although he does have one loss to the Guardians this season, this could be a good time for Newcomb to rediscover the form that made him reliable earlier this year.