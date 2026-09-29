White Sox Official Wild Card Roster: Tommy Pham? A Surprise Omission, More
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The Chicago White Sox have made the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and will face the same opponent, the Houston Astros, on Tuesday in the American League Wild Card Series. With only hours to go before the first game, the team officially revealed the roster that manager Will Venable will have to work with.
The White Sox made a surprising decision, going with 14 position players and 12 pitchers on the 26-man playoff roster.
White Sox Wild Card Roster
Pitchers
Huascar Brazobán
Sean Burke
Erick Fedde
Jordan Hicks
Bryan Hudson
Anthony Kay
Davis Martin
Sean Newcomb
David Sandlin
Noah Schultz
Hagen Smith
Grant Taylor
Catchers
Jake Rogers
Kyle Teel
Infielders
Luisangel Acuña
Chase Meidroth
Colson Montgomery
Munetaka Murakami
Miguel Vargas
Outfielders
Sam Antonacci
Andrew Benintendi
Brenton Doyle
Randal Grichuk
Braden Montgomery
Tristan Peters
Tommy Pham
Biggest Surprise
Tommy Pham will earn a postseason spot over having an extra pitcher in this series. In 17 at-bats with the White Sox, the 38-year-old veteran slashed .176/.333/.353 with one home run.
It's a bit of a surprise given how little he was used down the stretch. Perhaps against lefties, we will see more of Randal Grichuk in left field and Pham at designated hitter? Either way, this gives the White Sox another impact right-handed bat for this playoff series.
Rookies Noah Schultz and David Sandlin will make the playoff roster after great play down the stretch. While they likely won't start in this series, expect them to get some meaningful innings.
Jake Rogers, despite slashing .103/.239/.179 in 18 games with Chicago, will keep the backup catcher job over Edgar Quero and Drew Romo. If it isn't because of his defense, I'm not sure why else he'd be on the roster. Other than those guys, there are no other surprises regarding who was included. But there was a notable omission!
Biggest Omission
Tyler Davis was booted off the roster, as expected. However, Trevor Richards was the other pitcher that the White Sox did not include on their Wild Card roster.
This is quite surprising due to how much he was relied upon during the regular season. In fact, he closed out the last game of the regular season against the Colorado Rockies. In 52 games with Chicago, Richards pitched to a 3.78 ERA in 78.2 innings.
Richards went multiple innings almost every time, and while he was mainly used as a mop-up pitcher, he filled his role very well. When Venable needed someone to help the bullpen rest, Richards was the guy he turned to for multiple innings. If this is the end of Richards' White Sox tenure, it was a good ride.
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Matthew Singer is a contributor for White Sox on SI. Before joining SI in 2026, he worked for Heavy as an MLB contributor and Cubs on SI. Singer has a master's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He loves sports more than anything in the world.