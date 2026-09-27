White Sox to Face Astros in Wild Card Round, Can They Get Playoff Revenge?

The Chicago White Sox are officially postseason bound.

The organization finished up its 2026 regular season at Rate Field on Sunday afternoon. After an ugly loss to the Colorado Rockies the night before, they got their revenge with a 4-2 victory. To be sure, the series win didn't mean anything for the standings, as they were already locked into the third and final Wild Card spot heading into the day. Still, it served as a positive way to end what has been one of the most exciting seasons in a long time.

The White Sox also didn't have to wait long after the victory to learn where they were headed next. While they knew that a trip to Texas was on the horizon, it wasn't until the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers that the Wild Card schedule was locked in. The loss for the Rangers meant a division win for the Houston Astros, who will now host the White Sox for a best-of-three series this week.

Here is how the schedule will look over the next handful of days:

Tuesday, Sept. 29 – White Sox @ Astros – 4 p.m. CT (Peacock)

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – White Sox @ Astros – 4 p.m. CT (Peacock)

Thursday, October 1 – White Sox @ Astros – 4: p.m. CT (Peacock)*

*If necessary

White Sox Will Face Familiar Foe

Sep 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Sam Antonacci (17) is seen in the dugout after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox are hoping that history doesn't repeat itself.

Five years ago, the franchise made its last playoff appearance. And can you guess who they faced off against? The Houston Astros and White Sox battled in the ALDS, which ended in an unceremonious fashion. Chicago lost the series 3-1 to a Houston squad that went on to make the World Series, only to lose to the Atlanta Braves.

The good news for the White Sox, however, is that this is a very different Astros team. While the experience factor will still lean in their favor, the Astros' 80-81 record says it all. They have been far from the dominant force MLB fans grew used to, having a very up-and-down year overall.

Speaking of which, the White Sox have had few issues with this unit over the last couple of months. They won the regular-season series 5-2, most recently winning three of four during an early September meeting in Houston. They scored 14 runs over those four games, holding the Astros to three or fewer runs in each of their wins.

To Houston's credit, their offense did finish the regular season with a punch. They scored a combined 22 runs against the Athletics in their final two outings. This has also been one of the best power-hitting teams in baseball, currently leading the Majors with 226 long balls. There is no question that this could be a concern against this weak White Sox pitching rotation.

The Astros have faced similar questions with their pitching situation, though. Their starters have a 4.81 ERA, which is the fourth-worst mark in baseball. Unlike the White Sox, they also don't have a Top 7 bullpen to help them out.

Nevertheless, the postseason is a whole different beast. The Houston Astros are undoubtedly more familiar with what this environment looks and feels like, and they will also have the benefit of a home crowd behind them. It will be another massive test for this young White Sox team, but one that fans have long waited for.