White Sox Prospect Named Hitter of the Week in Arizona Fall League After Big Stretch

The Arizona Fall League gives top prospects a chance to prove themselves against better competition. While the Chicago White Sox no longer have No. 2 prospect Caleb Bonemer in the Fall League, they still have some solid prospects making their mark.

According to MLB Pipeline, No. 23 prospect Colby Shelton is the Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week. Shelton went 6-for-13 with 12 runs driven in.

Colby Shelton is the Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week!



The @WhiteSox prospect went 6-for-13 with 12 RBIs: https://t.co/bN5Of4Hgif pic.twitter.com/BCGWAx06PM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 2, 2026

Who Is Colby Shelton?

The White Sox drafted Shelton in the sixth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida. He set a Gators shortstop record with 20 home runs as a sophomore in 2024. The next year, he hit .377 with seven home runs. He struggled in his first 27 games in the minors in 2025.

However, Shelton broke out in 2026 with a .244/.338/.488 slash line with 24 home runs and 14 stolen bases. His power is what makes the young infielder stand out, and that's exactly what he has done in the Fall League.

While he's not on the level of Bonemer, Shelton is a rising name. In our last Fall League update, Shelton was slashing .206/.310/.294 with one home run in 12 games. After a stellar week that earned him this award, Shelton is now slashing .277/.379/.511 with three home runs and 17 runs driven in. That RBI total gives him the most on the Glendale Desert Dogs and is tied for fourth in the Fall League.

To be sure, the future infield is already crowded on the White Sox major league roster with Munetaka Murakami, Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, Roch Cholowsky, and Bonemer. However, if Shelton can continue his strong performance at the plate, he could still earn a shot at making his major league debut one day with the franchise. For what it's worth, he is currently in Double-A.

What About the Other White Sox Players in the Fall League?

White Sox' No. 21 prospect Anthony DePino still has yet to take an at-bat in the Fall League. This is surprising considering his power potential after the first baseman hit 25 home runs in 2026. Bonemer was pulled from the Fall League after 13 games. It looks like the White Sox got what they wanted to see with Bonemer, after he slashed .286/.364/.633 with solid center field defense.

As for the pitchers, No. 18 prospect Pierce George has only pitched in one game, giving up one run in 0.2 innings. No. 17 prospect Mathias LaCombe has pitched in six games, but has given up six runs in 7.2 innings. The home run ball and walks have gotten to him.

Last time, unranked prospect Nick Altermatt was highlighted. He has continued a good Fall League with just two runs allowed in 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts. This performance could get him on the radar next year.