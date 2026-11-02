White Sox' Chase Meidroth Falls Short in Gold Glove Race After Breakout Season

After a season that saw his stock rise dramatically, Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth was named an AL Gold Glove finalist at second base at the end of the season. However, we learned on Sunday night that he fell just short of his first such award, according to Rawlings Baseball. His competition included the Seattle Mariners' Cole Young, who was the winner, and the Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey.

This is just the first of what could be many nominations for the young second baseman.

More On Chase Meidroth's Season ...

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox selected Chase Meidroth in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego. The Red Sox traded Meidroth, along with outfielder Braden Montgomery, catcher Kyle Teel, and pitcher Wikelman González, in the blockbuster deal for left-hander Garrett Crochet.

The trade has paid dividends already, with three of those four names playing pivotal future roles on this White Sox team that unexpectedly made the postseason. But it wasn't always a great return for the White Sox.

Meidroth was called up early in the 2025 season, slashing .253/.329/.320 with just five home runs and 15 doubles in 122 games with above-average defense. He clearly worked hard in the offseason because when he returned, it was with a vengeance. In 154 games, Meidroth slashed .276/.350/.415 with 16 home runs and 31 doubles. In addition, he had a couple of moments in the playoffs that have quickly made him a fan favorite.

But what truly has elevated Meidroth into one of the best second basemen in baseball is his defense. According to Baseball Savant, Meidroth had a +10 Outs Above Average in 2026, in the 95th percentile of all MLB fielders, but with +0 Defensive Runs Saved.

As for his competition for this award, the Mariners' second baseman, Young, had -6 OAA but +16 DRS. Massey had +11 OAA and +5 DRS. So, it really depends on which metrics you prefer to decide who deserved to win. The competition was stiff, but Meidroth will not be a one-and-done.

Meidroth will likely reprise his role at second base in the immediate future, despite an influx of infielders. Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Caleb Bonemer, Roch Cholowsky, and others make for some competition down the road.

In a future White Sox infield that is crowded as can be, one thing is certain: Meidroth is here to stay as the second baseman of the future, and if his great play continues, it won't be the last award he's up for in his career.