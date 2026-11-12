White Sox Reportedly Interested in Breakout Veteran Starter Nick Pivetta

By now, it should be clear that starting pitching is the main area of improvement for the Chicago White Sox. The team has been connected to a couple of free agents, including Kaima Taira and Dustin May. Well, it's time to add another name to the list.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers went on the CHSN White Sox Podcast hosted by Chuck Garfien and named Nick Pivetta as another name to monitor in the White Sox search.

Another name to monitor in the Chicago #WhiteSox SP search: Nick Pivetta



“They are talking to Pivetta, I believe,” @JesseRogersESPN said on the @CHSN__ White Sox Podcast with @ChuckGarfien https://t.co/oqu3wFXuEy pic.twitter.com/JIKu2egHZq — Adrian White (@AdrianWhiteSox) November 12, 2026

What Would Nick Pivetta Offer the the White Sox?

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) walks off the field during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Nationals drafted Pivetta in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of New Mexico Junior College. The Canadian-born starter was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for Jonathan Papelbon and cash in 2015. Pivetta made his debut with the Phillies in 2017, and it was disastrous, to say the least.

In 26 starts (133 innings), Pivetta recorded a 6.02 ERA. And it wouldn't get much better with the Phillies after that. In parts of four seasons, Pivetta posted a 5.50 ERA with Philadelphia before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2020 with Connor Seabold for Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman.

Pivetta pitched in 131 games (107 starts) with Boston over parts of five seasons to mediocre results. He recorded a 4.29 ERA during that time. However, he entered a new stratosphere when he entered free agency and signed with the San Diego Padres in 2025.

That season, he would start 31 games (181.2 innings), posting a 2.87 ERA with 190 strikeouts. Pivetta finished sixth in Cy Young voting during his breakout season. However, he missed a large portion of 2026 with a flexor strain, pitching in only eight games (2.86 ERA). Going into the offseason, despite signing him to a four-year deal, the Padres declined their club option on Pivetta, sending him to free agency.

Pivetta's recent injury shouldn't bother teams in their pursuit. He was able to return for the playoffs and made two starts with three runs allowed in 7.2 innings. While this wouldn't be the big splash that White Sox fans desire, Pivetta would be a solid addition to the rotation that would likely necessitate adding another quality starter via free agency or trade. Entering his age-34 season, it appears Pivetta has made the right adjustments to become a quality starter in this league, and if the price is right, the White Sox should add him.

With the recent news of Grant Taylor transitioning to a starting role, the White Sox already feel closer to building a competitive rotation. Sean Burke, Taylor, Pivetta, another external acquisition, and an internal option (such as Luis Castillo, Davis Martin, Noah Schultz, David Sandlin, or Drew Thorpe) should be enough for the White Sox to make a statement that they are ready to take another step.