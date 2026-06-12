Second White Sox Trade of the Day Sees Them Add Nolan Jones From Guardians

The Chicago White Sox had a busy day.

Ahead of their series finale against the Atlanta Braves, the front office made several moves. They first recalled Everson Pereira following his rehab assignment. The young outfielder has been sidelined since April 28 with a pec strain but finally rejoined the starting lineup on Thursday evening.

To make room for Pereira, they then chose to trade veteran Derek Hill and $250,000 in international pool money to the Philadelphia Phillies. Appearing in 50 games this season as a reliable utility man, the Sox were able to turn him into a pair of intriguing prospects .

A couple of hours later, the team announced another transaction with the Cleveland Guardians. This time, the Sox sent strictly $250,000 in international Pool money in exchange for outfielder Nolan Jones and cash considerations. The plan is for Jones to immediately head to Charlotte to join the Triple-A squad.

White Sox Acquire Nolan Jones from Guardians

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Nolan Jones against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Out goes on veteran outfielder, in comes another.

Nolan Jones arrives in the White Sox' system with plenty of experience under his belt. He has four different stints in the majors stretching back to 2022, suiting up for both the Guardians and Rockies. During the 2025 campaign, he even appeared in a career-high 136 games for Cleveland, where he hit five home runs with 34 RBIs.

Nevertheless, Jones' best year in the majors came in 2023, when he suited up for 103 games with the Rockies. He slashed an impressive .297/.389/.542 with a .931 OPS. What stood out most was arguably his power, as he smashed 20 home runs.

Jones just hasn't been consistent enough, however, to earn a full-time MLB role. His strikeout rate has repeatedly hovered around the 30.0 percent mark. To his credit, he has been pretty good at drawing walks over the years, but the swings and misses have made it hard to keep him in the lineup.

As for the defensive end, he has a pretty great arm and is used to playing all three outfield spots. The Sox have valued that versatility in the past, and it's likely part of the reason why they targeted him after moving off Hill.

So, should we expect to see him in a White Sox uniform soon? It's possible. This Sox outfield has had some trouble staying healthy this season, and Jones' experience makes him a potentially easy call-up.

There is also something to be said about the season he's having in Triple-A. Jones has slashed .275/.385/.460 in his 52 games. He also had eight home runs and 32 walks, which were third on the Columbus Clippers. If he can bring similar numbers with him to Charlotte, he should continue to catch the Sox' attention.