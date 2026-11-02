White Sox Claim Marlins' Graham Pauley Off Waivers Amid Roster Crunch

Free agency will begin on Monday amid an uncertain time for the league due to the lockout. Rosters must be cut down to 40 before free agency starts, and the Chicago White Sox made some interesting transactions in their cutdown.

The team announced that they claimed infielder Graham Pauley off waivers from the Miami Marlins. In corresponding moves, the White Sox outrighted left-hander Ky Bush and outfielder Junior Pérez to Triple-A. The 40-man roster is now at 39 players.

Why Did the White Sox Grab Graham Pauley?

Sep 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley (21) celebrates running down third base after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres selected Graham Pauley in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Duke University. He made his debut in 2024 for San Diego, but played sparingly. In 2024, he was traded to the Marlins with Jay Beshears, Adam Mazur, and Robby Snelling for Bryan Hoeing and Tanner Scott. Pauley exceeded rookie limits in 2025, when he slashed .224/.311/.366 with four home runs and 11 runs driven in during a 62-game span.

In 62 games during 2026, Pauley slashed .211/.257/.373 with four home runs and 25 runs driven in. Pauley plays all over the infield, having logged time at third base, first base, and second base. However, his main position is third base, where he has started 94 career games.

It's a puzzling addition, but an interesting one, nonetheless. Pauley could be just a camp body for infield depth that won't make the roster, but this could also mean that utilityman Brooks Baldwin is still recovering from his internal brace surgery. As good as the White Sox were in 2026, they did lack that obvious utility guy in the clubhouse. Pauley may now have a chance to prove he can be that guy.

What About the Outrighted Players?

Ky Bush was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. He was traded to Chicago alongside catcher Edgar Quero for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López in 2023. Once a top prospect, Bush made his debut in 2024, starting four games for Chicago before he underwent Tommy John surgery. He missed all of 2025 and 2026 due to this surgery. While he should be healthy now, this is just a procedural move to get more 40-man roster space. Bush will likely be invited to spring training, where he will compete for a spot on the roster.

As for Pérez, he was acquired by the White Sox from the A's. The outfielder made his major league debut in 2026, slashing .171/.194/.429 with three home runs in 22 games. He will likely also get an invite to spring training, but is doubtful to make the roster given the White Sox' depth at the position.