White Sox Deserve Big Crowds at Rate Field on Final Weekend of Resurgent Season

The White Sox are in the playoffs for the first time since 2021. That sentence is still hard to believe, but here we are!

Of course, there is a lot to celebrate. How about the fact that they lost 100 games in three straight years and have rebounded much quicker than anyone could have imagined? How about them taking the AL Central race with the Cleveland Guardians down to the final weekend of the regular season? There are so many positive things to choose from.

It is for that reason that Sox fans need to show up in droves for the team's final regular-season series against the MLB's worst team, the Colorado Rockies. By all indications, that will at least happen Friday, as it is expected to be a sellout. You're much more likely to get tickets for Saturday and Sunday right now.

All things considered, this could be fans' last time to see arguably the most likeable Sox team since 2005. There's no guarantee that the Sox will catch the Cleveland Guardians, which would mean having to play the entirety of a best-of-three wild-card series on the road.

Don't be fooled by the sorry state of the AL West. The Sox haven't done so badly against the Texas Rangers this season, but the Houston Astros, who eliminated the Sox during their last playoff appearance, have had their number once again. Plus, the Sox recently lost three of four in Houston, so don't assume that this young team with a tired pitching staff is just going to waltz in there and easily handle the Astros.

Yes, there's a chance the Sox could celebrate a division title at home for the first time since 2008. But there's an equal, if not greater, chance that they won't play at Rate Field this season beyond Sunday. With that in mind, you might as well not pass up the opportunity to see them in familiar surroundings while you still can!

Regardless of what happens this weekend, the Sox deserve to get a nice ovation at the end of Sunday's game for everything they have accomplished. In turn, the players and coaches should acknowledge those in the crowd for sticking with them during the darkest period in franchise history. Never mind that most of them weren't around for all of it.

This weekend should be a celebration of the season. It would feel a lot grander if more people than usual filled the stands as a tribute to what this young group has accomplished.