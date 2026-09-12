White Sox vs. Cardinals Lineup: Major Changes in Order? Opener for Castillo, More

After a brutal loss (fourth consecutive) to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, the Chicago White Sox will look to get back into the win column with a seismic change to the lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (75-72) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-75)

Where: Busch Stadium

When: 6:15 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Tristan Peters, CF

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Colson Montgomery, SS

9. Braden Montgomery, RF

This is a seismic change to the lineup amid the offensive struggles the White Sox have gone through lately. Sam Antonacci will be back in the game, leading off. That isn't a huge change against a right-hander. However, Kyle Teel will bat second for the first time this season. In his last seven games since his return from the injured list, Teel is slashing .294/.333/.647 with two home runs. Miguel Vargas will bat third, and Munetaka Murakami will be back in the lineup, batting cleanup. Murakami is slashing .115/.270/.250 in his last 15 games.

Andrew Benintendi will DH and bat fifth, and has a home run in his career against Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy. Tristan Peters and Chase Meidroth will finally be elevated slightly in the lineup against a righty. The real shocker of this lineup is Colson Montgomery batting eighth. This will be the lowest he has batted in the order this season, and it may be deserved amid a .111/.172/.370 slump in his last seven games with two home runs and 16 strikeouts in 27 at-bats. Braden Montgomery will bat ninth.

St. Louis Cardinals Lineup

1. José Fermín, LF

2. Iván Herrera, DH

3. Alec Burleson, 1B

4. Joshua Báez, RF

5. Leo Bernal, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 3B

7. Thomas Saggese, 2B

8. Masyn Winn, SS

9. Nathan Church, CF

On The Mound...

Sep 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Newcomb, LHP

Sean Newcomb will open for the White Sox today, with Luis Castillo likely following him for bulk relief. Newcomb will look to rebound after giving up three runs in 1.1 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. However, he has been one of Chicago's more reliable relievers throughout the season with a 2.71 ERA in 83 innings of work. Castillo will look to have a strong game amid a horrible start to his Chicago career. The White Sox need some stability in the rotation, especially come playoff time, and Castillo has to help provide that.

St. Louis Cardinals - Kyle Leahy, RHP

As for Leahy, he's had a strong year for St. Louis, with a 3.41 ERA in 27 starts. In his last start, he gave up five runs in just 2.2 innings. The White Sox will have to hope for that type of performance amid a horrible offensive stretch.